Man taken to hospital after stabbing near Andrew Station in South Boston

A man in his 30's was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed in the area of Andrew Station in South Boston Thursday, Boston police said.

Officers responded to 573 Dorchester Ave. at 4:46 p.m., Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for the Boston police said. The man was taken to a local hospital.

The man had flagged down MBTA police after the stabbing, Richard Sullivan, a spokesman for the MBTA police said.