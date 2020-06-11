Newton students make their mark in fight against racism, police brutality

At Newton South High School, Principal Joel Stembridge took a lead when he released a statement on June 2 speaking to his privileges as a 51-year-old white man, as well as his sympathies toward those in the Black community.

As people around the world take to the streets to protest racism and police brutality, some high school students in Newton are finding their own way to try and make a difference.

Newton North High School student Andrew Riebe — stage name Lil Hazy — performs one of his raps about police brutality and his experiences with racism on a daily basis.

“This next paragraph is for those of you who do not understand why we are not saying ‘all lives matter,’” he wrote.

“I saw someone explain it this way — when a house is on fire, we don’t ask the fire department to pour water on every house on the block because all homes matter. We respond to the fire. We say ‘Black Lives Matter’ because Black Americans are being killed and murdered in our country. It does not mean that White lives don’t matter. Being anti-racist is not the same thing as being anti-White.”

In an interview, he said his statement was long overdue.

“White educators need to be better at speaking up and out about the injustices in our system,” he said.

Stembridge said Newton educators are looking for ways to make it part of the constant conversation.

“It’s sad that it has taken us this long for this commitment, but we’re aiming for this change,” he said. “We want to create a school that is good for all students.”

The world is erupting with anger and frustration following the May 25 killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police and other examples of police brutality. In Newton, high schoolers are joining local officials and others around the globe to speak out about racial violence and try to create solutions.

Ellen Yang, a 17-year-old at Newton South High School and the founder of several companies, created an “automated SMS chat box” called ReptileBot on June 2, allowing users to “easily send messages” to municipal law enforcement and “demand justice for incidents of police brutality,” according to @ReptileBot on Instagram.

Ellen Yang is the founder of HelloBrandBox and co-founder of two other computer programming companies that aim to build a bridge between technology and social activism. Ellen Yang

In an interview, Yang said she has been politically involved throughout her high school career, but some of her peers have left her frustrated with what she describes as a lack of action.

“By creating ReptileBot now,” she said. “I’m not only advocating, but I’m also taking action.”

Yang said what started as a final project in a school class has transformed into a tool she hopes will help people across the country to advocate against racism in their own communities.

Andrew Riebe, a 15-year-old rapper, poet, and student at Newton North High School — known as @thelilhazy on Instagram — also said he hopes his poetry and rhymes about his experiences with racism have helped Newton residents through these times with his words.

Riebe said advocating for change is best done creatively.

“There are systemic issues at play,” he said. “Staying educated on this issue will help people understand the brutality of it and also help people be empowered to do something about it — like picking up a pen and writing a poem.”

Stembridge said it’s important for him as principal of Newton South to be invested in his community.

“Learning how to educate students is the greatest gift we can give our future,” he said.

Namu Sampath can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.