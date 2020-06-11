N.H. lifting stay-at-home order at 11:59 p.m. on June 15 amid coronavirus pandemic

Also Monday, Sununu wrote, gyms in New Hampshire can open at 50 percent capacity under “strengthened guidance.” He tweeted that “amateur sports can move into Phase Two” on Monday as well, which “will include the reopening of indoor athletic facilities.”

“Our Stay at Home 2.0 Order will expire at 11:59 PM on Monday, June 15,” Sununu tweeted. “We will also remove the cap on scheduled gatherings of 10 or less.”

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said Thursday that his state’s stay-at-home order will expire late Monday night, as the region continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bowling alleys will also be allowed to reopen Monday under strengthened guidance, Sununu tweeted.

Advertisement

The virus as of Wednesday had infected 5,178 New Hampshire residents and claimed the lives of 301 people statewide, according to official figures.

Also Monday, Sununu wrote, “tourist trains, organized motorcycle rides, and race tracks will be able to reopen as part of newly revamped outdoor attractions guidance.”

The governor tweeted that most race tracks “will be able to reopen at 50% capacity with 6 feet between parties, but we are still working on a viable plan to allow for the @NHMS in Loudon to resume spectator-based races. We intend to work with all stakeholders in the coming weeks.”

New Hampshire is weeks into its gradual reopening, and Sununu had marked a previous milestone May 18, when he ushered in the opening of restaurants in his state for limited outdoor dining.

On Thursday, Sununu tweeted that libraries, funeral homes, and charitable gaming facilities are also among the entities permitted to open Monday, under “new guidance.”

More sectors of the economy are slated for reopening in the coming weeks, Sununu wrote.

“Indoor movie theaters may open on June 29, in accordance with strengthened guidance that will be released next week, and in line with capacity limitations,” the governor tweeted. “Performing arts centers may open on June 29, in accordance with strengthened guidance that will be released next week, and in line with capacity limitations.”

Advertisement

The same is true for amusement parks, Sununu tweeted.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.