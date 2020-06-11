fb-pixel

Photos: This is what temporary outdoor dining in the North End looks like

By Jaclyn Reiss and Craig F. Walker Globe Staff,Updated June 11, 2020, an hour ago
Customers took advantage of outdoor seating at Caffe Paradiso on Hanover Street in the North End on Thursday.
Customers took advantage of outdoor seating at Caffe Paradiso on Hanover Street in the North End on Thursday.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Restaurants in the North End began opening for temporary outdoor dining on Thursday, much to the delight of diners.

On much of Hanover Street, parking lanes were cleared to make way for tables, which were spaced out 6 feet apart, per state regulations. Many restaurants dressed up their new outdoor space with planters and umbrellas.

Here’s a look at what Hanover Street was like on Thursday afternoon.

Rocco Pizziferri and Antonio Chioccarelli relaxed outside Trattoria Il Panino.
Rocco Pizziferri and Antonio Chioccarelli relaxed outside Trattoria Il Panino.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Caffe Paradiso owner Adriana DeStefano spoke with her first customers.
Caffe Paradiso owner Adriana DeStefano spoke with her first customers.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Joseph Locilento took in the scene outside Bricco.
Joseph Locilento took in the scene outside Bricco.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Dimitri Alves cleaned the sidewalk outside Quattro.
Dimitri Alves cleaned the sidewalk outside Quattro.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Executive chef Chuck Colella set up seating outside Cantina Italiana.
Executive chef Chuck Colella set up seating outside Cantina Italiana.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Server Rose Santos spoke with Gerard and Connie Kugel outside Caffe Paradiso.
Server Rose Santos spoke with Gerard and Connie Kugel outside Caffe Paradiso.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Connie and Gerard Kugel shared a toast outside Caffe Paradiso.
Connie and Gerard Kugel shared a toast outside Caffe Paradiso.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Johnny D'agostina dug into a pizza outside Quattro.
Johnny D'agostina dug into a pizza outside Quattro.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
From left to right: Laura Mangone, Esmeralda Muhaj, and Adela Achim relaxed outside Caffe Paradiso.
From left to right: Laura Mangone, Esmeralda Muhaj, and Adela Achim relaxed outside Caffe Paradiso. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Johnny D'agostina spoke with server Daniel Atzori outside Quattro.
Johnny D'agostina spoke with server Daniel Atzori outside Quattro.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Wolmar Ceolin Harrell cleaned the dining area outside Bricco.
Wolmar Ceolin Harrell cleaned the dining area outside Bricco.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Wolmar Ceolin Harrell set tables outside Bricco.
Wolmar Ceolin Harrell set tables outside Bricco.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Manager Marcel Remunini outside Bricco.
Manager Marcel Remunini outside Bricco.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff


