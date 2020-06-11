Photos: This is what temporary outdoor dining in the North End looks like

Restaurants in the North End began opening for temporary outdoor dining on Thursday, much to the delight of diners.
On much of Hanover Street, parking lanes were cleared to make way for tables, which were spaced out 6 feet apart, per state regulations. Many restaurants dressed up their new outdoor space with planters and umbrellas.
Here’s a look at what Hanover Street was like on Thursday afternoon.
Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss Craig F. Walker Globe Photo