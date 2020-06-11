Plymouth fine art photography show gives us the picture

“The Fine Art of Photography Annual Juried Art Show 2020 at Plymouth Center for the Arts” is organized into three online galleries paralleling the three galleries at the art center that displayed the show’s works in past years. The Russell Gallery, The Grand Foyer, and The Lindens can be found at plymouthguild.org/content/welcome-our-galleries .

The center is currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but you can still see this year’s show online.

For the past decade, the Plymouth Center for the Arts has held an annual juried photography competition that has drawn submissions from around the region and beyond.

“We restricted the show, only one image per artist,” said Plymouth photographer and teacher Richard Mulcahy, chairman of the center’s photography committee. “From 980 submissions, 169 artists were invited.”

In a written statement describing the show, Mulcahy points to today's proliferation of digital cameras and the steadily increasing number of photographic images in our world.

"We have more cellphone cameras than automobiles," he writes. People "produce quantities of photographs at growing velocity" and "see thousands of photographs every day."

What makes photography art, Mulcahy writes, is not simply representing what we're seeing.

"We really want to capture what we are experiencing and feeling," he states. "When a photograph delivers the mood, the message, the emotion has the impact the photographer intended, it’s great!"

The images chosen for this year’s show come from all over the world, as well as from regional artists working close to home. Dozens of artists from Plymouth and other area communities are represented, including prize winners Matt Reynolds of Plymouth and Donna Parker of Milton.

Among other winners, Nancy Bloom of Truro was awarded best of show for her black and white photo “Bluebell.”

A prize-winning color photo by Guntis Lauzums of Wisconsin was chosen by the committee to use as the poster for another upcoming show.

This year, the show faced what Mulcahy called “big challenges.” Organizers learned from the experience of curating an exhibit to appear online rather than on walls. “We can do this,” Mulcahy said.

The fruit of that experience is that the art center is already accepting submissions for a new show called “Transformation” to go online from July 15 to Aug. 20. The theme will be photographic images that “reflect this time of unprecedented change and individual challenge.”

Photographers can go to artsplymouth.org for information about the new show and how to submit their work.

Robert Knox can be reached at rc.knox2@gmail.com.