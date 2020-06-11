Police departments flooded with reports of unemployment fraud scam

In Wellesley, police have taken reports from approximately 40 residents over the past three weeks, according to Lieutenant Marie Cleary.

Similar incidents have been reported elsewhere, and state officials say it’s part of a nationwide unemployment scam.

On June 9, a woman in Saugus received a letter showing that someone had applied for pandemic unemployment assistance in her name. Later that same day, a woman in Peabody told police that someone filed an unemployment claim using her information. The very next day, a woman in Marblehead contacted police and told them the same thing.

There were several others who called and did not wish to file a report and were referred to the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance.

“We have had a lot of claims,” Cleary said. “They started about three or so weeks ago.”

Police in Newton have also been receiving multiple reports of unemployment fraud from residents.

“A ton,” said Newton police Lieutenant Bruce M. Apotheker. “Over 100 since May.”

The same thing is happening in Maine, where workers and employers have reported at least 17,000 fraudulent claims, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Officials from the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance say criminals have been using stolen personal information "from earlier national data breaches” to file the illegitimate claims. The department has since implemented additional identity verification measures, officials said.

Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Rosalin Acosta said ensuring benefits are going to the right people is the top priority of the department.

“While the program integrity measures we are taking will unfortunately mean that some claimants will experience temporary delays in payment, we believe these steps are necessary to respond to this unemployment scam," she said in a May 27 press release. "We are working rapidly to respond to this scheme and urge individuals who may have had a false unemployment claim filed in their name to contact the Department.”

Anyone who thinks that a false unemployment claim has been filed using their identity should contact the state Department of Unemployment Assistance at mass.gov/unemployment-fraud or call 877-626-6800.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.