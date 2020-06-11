These little piggies oinked way too loud

At 2:49 p.m. May 18, Nahant police received a call from a resident who was complaining about hearing “screaming pigs” on Valley Road. The caller said that chickens were being noisy, too, and this had been going on for an hour. Police Chief Robert C. Dwyer confirmed there is a family on that street that owns a few pigs and chickens. But the officer who was sent to the scene that afternoon reported that all seemed quiet.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

THE 'LONE STREAKER’

Police in Marlborough were recently on the lookout for a streaker. On June 2, police posted a photo of a nude man (with certain parts whited out) who appeared to be running, sans clothes, with his hands triumphantly in the air. “Well . . . here’s something we don’t post very often,” police wrote on Facebook. “The MPD is looking for your assistance identifying the man depicted in the images below. He was observed ‘streaking’ through a local hotel parking lot and appears very proud of himself as if he crossed the finish line in record timing. . . . If you know the identity of the ‘Lone Streaker,’ please give us a call @ 508-485-1212 or message us via Facebook. Thank you and please stay safe.”

HOW DO YOU LIKE THEM APPLES

At 2:25 p.m. June 3, Marblehead police received a call from a man on Middle Street who reported finding a box of fruits and vegetables left at his door and he didn’t know where it came from. He noted that the box contained a “handsome bag of apples.” Police recorded the incident in the log.

COVID-19 CONCERNS

At 9:27 a.m. March 21, Bridgewater police received a call from a woman who saw a white van with the lettering “COVID-19” on it, and she was concerned that it could be a scam. A cruiser that was sent to check on the situation reported that the van was legally parked in a driveway and was being used by a resident to advertise a cleaning business.

DUMPSTER DIVER DISCOVERED

At 2:50 a.m. April 8, Wellesley police Officer Michael Gerard was conducting building security checks when he noticed a Chevrolet Suburban backed in between two large dumpsters at the Wellesley Municipal Light Plant. He noticed several different lengths of large electrical cable on the pavement behind the Suburban and found a man in one of the dumpsters. Police wrote that the man apparently “felt it was OK to remove items from the Wellesley Municipal Light Plant even though those items were in a fenced in area” and he would be summonsed to Dedham District Court on charges of trespassing and larceny over $1,200.

ODD THEFTS OF ALL SIZES . . .

On Feb. 27, police were dispatched to an apartment complex in Saugus to investigate the theft of eight boilers.

On Feb. 27, a man went to Home Depot in Watertown and took a 30-gallon water heater, a hose attachment, and 5 gallons of ceiling paint. He was stopped near the intersection of Arsenal and Arlington streets with the cart full of items, which were worth $486.38. The 59-year-old Roxbury man was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

On Feb. 29, Newton police responded to Harvard Street after a man reported that someone stole his ceramic flower pot off his front steps.

On April 2, Norwood police received a report that a 2018 Freightliner flatbed tow truck was stolen from Center Auto Body on Carnegie Row.

On May 3, Brookline police officers were sent to investigate the theft of “various perennial type flowers and plants” from a home on Foster Street Extension.

On May 6, a man told police that a boat he was storing at a home on Dorothy Avenue in Wilmington went missing. Police responded and took photos of the area. According to the log entry, it appeared that the boat had been dragged away.













Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.