This is the biggest obstacle for reopening schools in August 🚌

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 15,756 confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, after adding 66 new cases. The state announced four more deaths, bringing the total to 812. There were 148 people in the hospital, 27 in intensive care, and 17 were on ventilators.

Superintendents across the state were caught slightly off guard by Governor Gina Raimondo’s announcement Wednesday that all students will return to school on Aug. 31, as many had been considering a hybrid plan that would have brought elementary school students back but kept secondary school students on a distance learning track.

So how realistic is the goal?

While districts will be responsible for crafting plans for cleaning schools more often, spreading children out in the classroom, and potentially staggering schedules, the biggest obstacle to address will be transportation, according to eight superintendents who I spoke to yesterday.

Busing is already a costly non-personnel expense for many districts, and it will be a daunting task for school systems to reinvent the way they get students to and from school in the next three months without blowing up their budgets.

“In my opinion, and I think I share this with my colleagues, this really begins and ends with transportation,” said Lincoln Superintendent Lawrence Filippelli. He said most students in Lincoln take the bus to school.

The CDC released guidance for schools last month that recommended spacing students out on buses, potentially by having one child per row, or skipping rows. And that doesn’t include all the sanitizing that will need to happen.

Other superintendents said the ability to purchase more buses and find drivers over the summer is likely a nonstarter. “It’s not like going to the dealership and buying a Ford Focus,” said North Kingstown Superintendent Phil Auger.

The state is setting aside $42 million in federal stimulus funding for districts to use for coronavirus-related expenses, and a streamlined statewide schedule could allow school systems to work together to be more efficient (next up, the regionalization conversation).

But the extra funding might not be enough.

“As tough as the whole graduation thing has been and getting through distance learning, this is going to be much more difficult,” Auger said.

⚓ My latest: As Rhode Island lawmakers consider changes to the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, I asked every police chief in the state what they would like to see.

⚓ As hundreds of activists rallied in downtown Providence to advocate for the city to defund its police department on Wednesday, Ed Fitzpatrick reports that the City Council Finance Committee held a Zoom meeting to debate the issue.

⚓ Weeks after announcing it was moving several sports from varsity to club status, Brown University reinstated its men’s track and field and cross country teams, citing the sports’ impact on diversity.

⚓ This stinks: Trinity Repertory Company and the Gamm Theatre are pushing back the starts of their previously scheduled seasons from September to January because of the coronavirus.

⚓ There’s a smart op-ed in the Globe about why the case involving Rhode Islander Michael Flynn should matter to you.

⚓ Travel: Here’s a fun roundup of travel news you can use, complete with a mention of ice cream in Rhode Island.

⚓ Food: I’m more of a hot dog guy, but these recipes for grilled shrimp sound appetizing.

⚓ Sports: The commissioner of Major League Baseball has guaranteed that there will be a season this year, but Michael Silverman writes that the plan probably won’t leave anyone happy.

⚓ Opinion: Columnist Yvonne Abraham looks at what could happen if everyone who protested in recent weeks heads to the voting booth (or sends in a mail ballot) this fall.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

⚓ The Center for the Study of Slavery and Justice at Brown University is hosting a virtual discussion at 4 p.m. today.

⚓ If you’re a small business owner and want to learn more about the Paycheck Protection Program, there’s a virtual workshop scheduled for 1 p.m.

⚓ The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce is hosting a discussion on retail and hospitality at 8:30 a.m.

