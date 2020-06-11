Two men held without bail in Brockton disturbance, prosecutors say

Christopher Veale, a lawyer for Georges, said his client denies wrongdoing and noted Georges came to court willingly on Thursday, nine days after the incident.

In a statement, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office identified the men as Schmidreck Georges, 23, and Jason C. Andrade, 30, both of Brockton. They were ordered held pending dangerousness hearings set for Monday in Brockton District Court, officials said.

Two men were held without bail Thursday on several charges stemming from unrest last week in Brockton that followed a peaceful protest in honor of George Floyd, prosecutors said Thursday.

Andrade’s lawyer couldn’t be reached for comment.

Cruz’s office said Brockton police on the night of June 2 were “dispatched to 7 Commercial Street for a report of a riot gathering. Brockton Police were being assisted by Massachusetts State Police and the Massachusetts Army National Guard.”

The scene, Cruz’s office said in a statement, was chaotic, with “hundreds of people gathered, some of which were hurling bricks and rocks and shooting off fireworks in the direction of police officers.” Andrade, prosecutors said, allegedly “exposed himself to officers who were attempting to quell the crowd gathering, before he started throwing rocks at police.”

Andrade was summonsed Thursday to the courthouse, where he was arraigned on charges of inciting a riot, failure to disperse from a riot, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, open and gross lewdness, assault with a dangerous weapon, interfering with a police officer in performance of duty, and assault and battery with a dangerous Weapon, authorities said.

Georges was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (rocks), assault and battery on a police officer, failure to disperse from a riot, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace, Cruz’s office said.

A not guilty plea was entered on Georges’s behalf as well. Veale, his lawyer, said Georges denies throwing rocks at officers.

After Georges’s arrest on the night of June 2, he was “released on $40 cash bail by an assistant clerk magistrate the following morning,” Cruz’s office said.

On the night in question, a tense scene developed outside the Brockton police station, where hundreds of protesters faced off with law enforcement dressed in riot gear following an otherwise peaceful protest and rally at a middle school.

As several hundred people amassed on Centre Street in front of the police station, police set up a perimeter around the station and started marching out, forcing back people as they fled. Tear gas canisters flew back and forth as fireworks popped and crackled overhead.

A Globe reporter who was hit in the face with pepper spray as police forced the crowd back was quickly aided by civilians, who poured milk over his face and eyes and led him back to his car to recuperate.

The violence started around 8:30 p.m. on June 2, about an hour after the rally ended at West Middle School. A group of people left the rally and headed to city hall, where they held signs, said Darren Duarte, a spokesman for Brockton police.

But the crowd quickly grew to hundreds.

People smashed windows and fought in the street as police formed a line beneath a railway overpass on Center Street, authorities have said.

Zoe Greenberg of the Globe Staff and Globe Correspondent Stephanie Purifoy contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.