UMass Dartmouth leader to step down

University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Chancellor Robert Johnson announced on Thursday that he plans to step down from the top post at that campus this fall.
Johnson, who has been at the public university campus since 2017, posted a message on the school’s website that his last day would be Sept. 4.
“I write to you today with mixed emotions as these are uniquely challenging times for UMass Dartmouth, higher education generally, our nation, and our world,” Johnson wrote. “I do not take lightly making a transition of this nature during such troubling times. However, it is important for me to be in a place where I can make the greatest contributions to society and the world.”
Johnson did not comment on his post-UMass Dartmouth plans. He was previously the president of Becker College, a small private college in Worcester.
Johnson was the first Black leader of the Dartmouth campus. Martin Meehan, president of the state’s public university system, credited Johnson for helping expand Dartmouth’s reputation as a research institution.
Johnson’s “entrepreneurial spirit, commitment to student success, and belief in the power of a university to strengthen regional economies through research and engagement have helped create new opportunities for individuals and SouthCoast communities over the last three years,” Meehan said in a statement.
Johnson said he and Meehan would work to develop a transition plan in the coming weeks.
