UMass Dartmouth leader to step down

University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Chancellor Robert Johnson announced on Thursday that he plans to step down from the top post at that campus this fall.

Johnson, who has been at the public university campus since 2017, posted a message on the school’s website that his last day would be Sept. 4.

“I write to you today with mixed emotions as these are uniquely challenging times for UMass Dartmouth, higher education generally, our nation, and our world,” Johnson wrote. “I do not take lightly making a transition of this nature during such troubling times. However, it is important for me to be in a place where I can make the greatest contributions to society and the world.”