In virtual meetings, Whittier Tech students share support for protesters

“I think it wasn’t right to do what the police officer did, the way he put his knee on the man. I didn’t see the point of his doing that,” said club member and ninth-grader Christine Mbugua, 15.

For the past year, Whittier’s Multicultural Club has been promoting mutual understanding and respect among people of different backgrounds at the school. Now the widespread images of police violence against Floyd and other Black Americans and the anger triggered by those events have helped them connect that work to a larger national story.

The nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer have struck a chord with a group of students at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School in Haverhill.

Mbugua said she was happy to see so many taking to the streets to voice their outrage at police violence.

“I feel that it’s a good way for them to speak up and express their feelings and their minds, as long as they are doing it peacefully,” she said.

Club members are sharing their own thoughts about the recent events at the virtual meetings they have been holding regularly since Whittier closed March 13 due to COVID-19.

“I think what people are doing is good because they want to be heard,” Maria Garcia, a 14-year-old freshman member of the club, said of protesters.

Susannah DiMauro, the club’s faculty adviser, said that when the protests began, “students expressed their desire for peace and an end to racism.”

In a subsequent meeting, “There was a little more anger showing, about how protesters were being mistreated by police, how the president is managing the situation,” prompting the students to discuss writing letters to President Trump to express their views.

DiMauro, an English language education teacher at Whittier, said the school has a highly diverse student body, and the club reflects that. Among its 14 current members, Mbugua is from Kenya and Garcia from Colombia, while other members are from Ghana, Myanmar, the Dominican Republic, the Philippines, and Puerto Rico.

Garcia, who aspires to become an architect, said she enjoys being in the club because “I love learning about other cultures,” adding of club members, “We love each other, we respect each other.”

At meetings last fall, club members and other Whittier students delivered presentations about their cultural backgrounds.

“I loved that I could share where I came from, how I grew up,” said Mbugua, who immigrated to the US with her family in 2017.

The pandemic forced the cancellation of the annual school-wide celebration the club organizes each May to mark the UN’s International Day of Living Together in Peace, as well as a planned April slide show presentation featuring pictures of students from varied backgrounds and information on their family heritage. (The slides did appear in Whittier’s digital magazine.)

While those initiatives could not go forward as planned, the club’s decision to hold twice-weekly virtual meetings — they usually meet twice monthly — have helped them remain active and connected as friends, DiMauro said.

With race now at the forefront of national discussion, DiMauro hopes the club can expand its work next year by, for example, inviting teachers of color to visit and share their stories of encountering bias due to race or culture.

“We are just a very faithful, loyal, strong group that starts with supporting one another so we feel confident to have a voice in what is going on in the world,” she said.

Whittier school officials, meanwhile, recently held a virtual staff forum, moderated by the school’s psychologist, Carolyn Gayler-Romero, to provide guidance to teachers on how to talk to students about issues of race, according to DiMauro.

“The death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers is tremendously disturbing, and such violence is truly unacceptable," Superintendent Maureen Lynch said in a statement. “We want our students to know that we deeply value diversity, acceptance and compassion, and these are values we have and will continue to promote in our community.”

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.