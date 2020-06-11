Walpole to offer free summer learning program for K-8 students

“While we are confident that our teachers are creating a positive learning experience for our students and ensuring academic enrichment and growth, [the Walpole Pubic School district] has been working to develop a summer program to meet the varied needs of our students,” Gough wrote.

Superintendent Bridget Gough sent a letter to families telling them that the new summer learning program was in response to parents’ concerns that their children were losing ground because of the pandemic and the sudden move from in-person classes to remote learning when schools closed in mid-March.

Walpole students in kindergarten through eighth grade can take remote classes for free this summer through the public school system.

She said the program will include approximately three to five hours of grade-appropriate instruction a week, with staff blending live digital meetings with independent assignments.

“This will be a great opportunity for students to continue developing their skills and help them prepare for a strong start in September while having some fun along the way,” Gough said.

She told the School Committee on May 28 that the program is in addition to summer support traditionally given to some students with special needs.

The new program will run from July 7 through July 30 and is open to all students currently in kindergarten through eighth grade.

In addition, Walpole High School will offer several summer enrichment opportunities in addition to the regular summer school program, Gough said.

Assistant Superintendent William Hahn said the cost to the district is not yet known and will depend on how many students participate. The district plans to hire teachers from its current staff, and pay them through both grants and fiscal 2020 funds intended to support student learning, he said.

Hahn said he understood the irony of providing more remote learning for students adjusting to learning away from the classroom.

“But our goal is to create a program with some really fun and engaging curriculum for kids, to extend learning into the summer,” he said. “I hardly believe it will be perfect, but I think it will be a step in the right direction, a good first step to meet the needs of our students. We’re excited.”

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education plans to provide grant money for 2020 summer programs and for programs during vacation times next school year, according to department spokeswoman Jacqueline Reis.

Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said on May 22 that there would be “multi-million” dollars available, with preference given to districts that provide small group instruction or tutoring with 10 or fewer children per teacher.

Reis said guidelines for what the state recommended for summer learning would be forthcoming.

Walpole has about 3,680 students — about 2,525 in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.