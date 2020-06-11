Police looking for Wareham man, 47, missing since Monday afternoon; last seen by Onset Pier

“We have no leads at this point,” Walcek said, adding that police have been searching locales including wooded areas and places Smith may have frequented. “We’re actively investigating it.”

In a brief phone interview Thursday, police Chief John A. Walcek said Wareham resident Daniel Smith remained missing. Foul play is not suspected, according to the chief.

Wareham police on Thursday continued searching for a 47-year-old local man who disappeared Monday afternoon, officials said.

Police on Thursday described Smith as a white male who was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday in the Onset Village section of Wareham. He stands approximately 5′9″ and weighs between 280 and 300 pounds, according to officials. He has dark hair and is unshaven, the statement said.

"Anyone who believes they may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Wareham Police Department at 508-295-1212,” police said in Thursday’s statement.

