From caregiver to patient, one medical worker’s fight against the coronavirus

In a community hospital hit hard with coronavirus cases, the patient’s ankle sprain counted as a welcome diversion from the disease that has upended the normal rhythms of care. And Warren, 34, would know that better than nearly all the 4,500 employees at North Shore Medical Center Salem Hospital.

SALEM — Physician assistant Kathryn Warren gently examined a patient’s right foot in the emergency department at the hospital here, lifting the ankle from a pillow as she searched for pain and problems.

That’s because Warren has seen both sides of the disease’s exhausting toll — a torturous journey that has taken her from the hospital’s front lines to coronavirus patient and back again.

Advertisement

“It comes on slowly, it creeps, and it terrifies you," Warren said. “Your whole fight-or-flight system kicks in when you feel you can’t breathe.”

Warren examined the sore ankle on her second day of 12-hour shifts in the emergency department, the first time she had logged consecutive long workdays since mid-March.

In the two months in between, she had cried from body aches, been admitted to intensive care, and later forced to wait and worry while quarantined at her Melrose home until a second negative test allowed her to return to work.

Kathryn Warren tested the ankle of a patient who feared she may have fractured it at North Shore Medical Center. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Along the way, her husband, Michael, contracted the virus, too. His bout was mild and he recovered quickly, but the emotional and physical stresses of the ordeal left an indelible mark on both.

“I’ve developed a lot of anxiety that feels like it came out of nowhere, and I’m realizing that it’s my mind starting to process everything,” Kathryn Warren said. “Everyone kept telling me when I left the hospital that ‘You’re going to have some PTSD,’ and I shrugged it off.”

Advertisement

A few weeks before she developed symptoms in March, Warren had seen a rising influx of patients racked by an infection that health workers were struggling daily to understand.

“I was coming home exhausted, both emotionally from the difficult cases and mentally from having to keep up with constantly changing guidelines," Warren recalled. "I remember one night trying to explain it all to Mike, who was doing his best to understand but was having trouble.

“I just got emotional and exclaimed, ‘Everyone’s dying!’ ” she said. “Obviously, that’s an exaggeration, but it’s how I felt because so many patients were getting intubated and having rapid decline.”

North Shore Medical Center has ranked among the top five hospitals in the state for coronavirus cases, spokeswoman Laura Fleming said. As of Tuesday, the hospital had cared for 3,238 patients who either had tested COVID-positive or were suspected of having coronavirus. Ninety-one patients had died of the disease.

“We weren’t used to seeing three or four people die a day. It’s been an enormously emotional ask of the staff,” Fleming said. “We’ve spent a lot of time thinking about how to take care of each other.”

The coronavirus “was here before anyone realized this was the deal,” said Dr. Phillip Rice Jr., the hospital’s chair of emergency medicine. “If anyone here tells you they weren’t scared, they’re not telling the truth.”

Warren, like many of her colleagues, had taken precautions. As coronavirus cases began appearing at the hospital, she and Michael began social distancing at home. Separate bedrooms, using opposite ends of the couch, separate toothpaste and dishes, kisses on the forehead.

Advertisement

Then, after a second day of 12-hour shifts, Warren woke up with a mild cough on March 21. A migraine developed that night. Because of her history of severe allergies, Warren thought that rest and a few days off would help.

But two days later, she felt shortness of breath while walking. She was tested at a drive-through site at the hospital and received the results on March 25: positive for COVID-19.

Over the next week, her coughing, fatigue, and body aches became more severe. She felt short of breath even while sitting. Michael pressed on her back to help her breathe.

“I just couldn’t get into a comfortable position because my whole body was so sore. I was frustrated because I couldn’t just cuddle with him to feel better," Warren recalled. “Eventually, I ended up in tears."

Finally, on March 31, she called the hospital: “I’m coming in,” she said.

The transformation from health worker to patient startled Warren, who could only watch the emergency department bustle from behind the glass of an isolation unit, where she was so dehydrated that the staff struggled to administer intravenous fluids.

From there, Warren was admitted to the ICU. Her medication made her nauseous, and for two days she became sicker.

“For the first time, I felt genuinely scared things might get worse,” Warren said.

But Warren pushed herself to exercise her lungs, walking 10 feet to a window and doing slow, deliberate laps around the room.

Advertisement

“I told myself, 'I’ll be tough, I’ll be strong,’” Warren said. "I was embarrassed. It was driving me crazy to not be working and doing the things I usually would do.”

All the while, she continued reading internal hospital e-mails about the number of available ventilators and ICU beds. She heard painful, all-night coughing from a room near her. And she knew as she lay in her bed what the alerts, the announcements, and the life-and-death sounds of the hospital meant.

Warren was discharged on April 5 but did not return to work for nearly a month, still slowed by shortness of breath and fatigue. When she was finally able to care for patients again, the experience was exhilarating, if anxious.

“I was thinking, am I going to have enough energy? Am I going to lose my job? Am I going to have to quit?" Warren recalled.

She’s answered those questions. Now, the experience of suffering through the coronavirus has given Warren an uncommon bond with COVID patients, sometimes feverish and frightened, who show up at the hospital’s emergency room.

It’s also helped her ongoing recovery.

“Getting back to work has made me feel better than any meds," she said. “That was worse than being sick."

A reminder of her misery, however, is never far away.

“At the end of each shift, I tend to go home and cover my chest with Lidocaine," a pain reliever, Warren said. “I will never underestimate body aches again."

Advertisement

Brian MacQuarrie can be reached at brian.macquarrie@globe.com.