Mass. reports 519 new coronavirus cases, 38 new deaths; one of four key metrics ticks slightly upward

The state reported 37 new confirmed-case deaths, and 1 new probable death. It also reported 354 new confirmed cases, plus 165 probable cases.

The state reported a total of 7,492 deaths and 104,667 cases from the pandemic. The numbers reflect both confirmed and probable deaths and cases from the virus. When confirmed cases only are included, the tally is 7,337 deaths and 100,504 cases.

State officials reported Thursday that the death toll from the coronavirus had risen by 38 and that the number of positive tests had climbed by 519, as one of the four key metrics the state is monitoring to determine the pace of reopening ticked upward slightly.

The state also reported that molecular coronavirus tests had been completed for 10,833 more people, bringing the total to 678,925, while new antibody tests had been completed for 1,534 people, bringing the total to 54,574.

One of the four key metrics state officials have said they are monitoring to determine the pace of its four-phase reopening plan ticked upward, while one held steady, and two saw a decline.

The seven-day weighted average of positive test rates showed a slight decrease to 3.8 percent on Wednesday, down from 4 percent a day earlier. It has dropped 87 percent since April 15.

The three-day average of the number of patients hospitalized for coronavirus decreased on Wednesday to 1,334 from 1,386 a day earlier. It has dropped 63 percent since April 15.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity stayed stable at four for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday — a number that is down from a high of 21 in early May, and an 81 percent decrease since April 15.

A fourth metric, the three-day average of COVID-19 deaths, ticked upward slightly from 34 on Sunday to 36 on Monday. It has dropped 76 percent since April 15.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Public Health didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment on the uptick.

With coronavirus cases reportedly on the rise in a number of other states, Governor Charlie Baker pledged at at a media briefing earlier in the day that the state, which is in Phase 2 of its reopening plan, would be keeping a close eye on the data.

He said that “part of the reason for pursuing a careful and cautious and phased approach to reopening was to be sure that we would be able to deal with hot spots or any examples of increased positive testing along the way.”

He said the state had “built in initiatives designed to help us deal with COVID-19." He pointed to, among other things, statewide standards for reopening issued to businesses, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito’s work with cities and towns on how they should oversee businesses, and the state’s contact tracing program.

“So far, that approach — a careful phase-in, a lot of guidance and advisory information for employers and businesses, a lot of support for cities and townswith respect to the role they have ... and an aggressive testing and tracing program —is doing the right kind of things,” he said.

“But we’re going to be very vigilant on this stuff, and we’ve said all along that additional openings are going to be a function of a continued review of the data points,” he said.

