Trump sees backlash after announcing campaign rally in Tulsa on Juneteenth

Black leaders and others are criticizing President Trump after he announced Wednesday that he’ll hold a campaign rally on June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the site of a race massacre that left hundreds of Black residents dead at the hands of white mobs.

The rally is scheduled for Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in America. It will mark Trump’s first campaign rally since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement drew condemnation from critics as a move to inflict pain on Black Americans at a time when the nation is reeling from the death of George Floyd and other Black people at the hands of police. The combination of the location — Tulsa was home to a thriving African American business community known as Black Wall Street that was destroyed when a white mob killed hundreds of Black residents in 1921 — and the date of the rally was seen as a nod to white supremacists.