Video shows Black man pleading ‘I can’t breathe’ during 2019 arrest in Oklahoma

A medical examiner’s report from last year lists Scott’s probable cause of death as a collapsed right lung, and cites physical restraint, recent methamphetamine use, heart disease and emphysema as contributing factors. The manner of death is “unknown,” it says.

The man, Derrick Scott, 42, was arrested May 20, 2019, when officers confronted him after receiving reports that someone was brandishing a firearm, Capt. Larry Withrow said at a news conference Tuesday. Scott had a loaded gun in his pocket, Withrow said.

The Oklahoma City Police Department this week released video of the arrest of a Black man last year, in which he can be seen pinned on the ground, saying, “I can’t breathe” and an officer replies, “I don’t care.” The man died in custody shortly afterward.

Video of the arrest, captured by police body cameras, was released this week after Scott’s family and a local Black Lives Matter group demanded more details about his death.

It has quickly bolstered calls to reform the tactics that police officers use during arrests. Scott’s plea of “I can’t breathe” echoed some of the last words of George Floyd, a Black man whose death in police custody in Minneapolis last month has set off worldwide protests over police brutality and racism.

They were also some of the last words of Eric Garner, who died in 2014 at the hands of the police in New York City after pleading “I can’t breathe” 11 times during his arrest.

On Thursday, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund tweeted news of the newly released video of Scott’s arrest and said, “We must continue to demand the end of fatal police maneuvers.”

The video showed officers confronting him in a parking lot. In the recording, Scott can be seen starting to run from the officers. A male officer tackles Scott, after which Scott can be heard gasping, “I can’t breathe,” and the officer replies, “I don’t care.” Scott repeatedly says, “OK” and “I can’t breathe” as officers handcuff him, one straddling his back, and then moving down to his leg.

After several minutes, an ambulance arrives. Scott can be heard crying and being told to “quit fighting.” As he is lifted toward a stretcher, he jumps up, kicks outward and then falls again. Later, in the ambulance, bodycam footage shows one of the officers performing CPR.

Scott was then taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Withrow said that investigations of Scott’s death conducted by the Police Department, district attorney’s office and medical examiner’s office showed there was “no indication of any wrongdoing.” He said the officer straddling Scott was conducting an “academy-taught” maneuver.

Asked about the officer who replied “I don’t care” to Scott, Withrow said: “During the heat of a conflict like that, certainly that may be something an officer says; just understand the officers are fighting with someone at that point.”

He added, “It’s not uncommon for people when you’re struggling with them, when you’re trying to get them into control, to say, ‘I can’t breathe.’ You hear that frequently."