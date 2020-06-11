Winchester church to close temporarily, some staff quarantined after volunteer sickened with coronavirus

St. Eulalia Church in Winchester has temporarily closed and will be deep-cleaned after a volunteer tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston said in a statement Thursday.

The volunteer helped with some recent Masses and interacted with some clergy and staff, including the Rev. John Kiley, parish administrator, and the Rev. James Savage, senior priest, who have all been asked to quarantine themselves for two weeks, according to a statement from archdiocese spokesman Terrence Donilon.

“We join with the parish in praying for a return to health for the person infected and for all who may have been exposed to the virus,” Donilon said in the statement.