Democrats are ‘insects,’ you say? Gee, thanks

In a sadly violent, yet droll, quote at the end of the article “In Maine, Trump makes an appeal to rural backers” (Page A1, June 6), we see how parts of our country apparently are woefully uneducated in both science and metaphor.

Reporters James Pindell and Brian MacQuarrie quote a Down East Trump supporter as she rails against Democrats. “’They’re insects,” she says. “The Democratic Party needs to be brushed off the face of the earth.’” The problem with this metaphor as a justification to expunge Democrats is that insects are actually beneficial. From bees we get honey, and from pollinators we get exquisite fruits such as apples, sweet cherries, and strawberries. That Trump supporter should know that, if she’s from rural Maine.