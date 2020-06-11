Social Studies: Black pain, the freelance penalty, and the politics of cell phone usage

In a series of experiments, psychologists asked participants to predict the intensity of social pain that individuals (whose faces were shown) would experience in various scenarios. Both Black and white participants predicted that Black people would experience less social pain than white people. The disparity is explained by the belief that Black people are accustomed to greater hardship, even though the Black and white participants themselves expected to experience the same amount of social pain. Participants did not expect Black people to experience less social pleasure than white people.

Advertisement

From self-employed to unemployable

Although they said nice things about the entrepreneurial aspects of self-employed/freelance work, hiring managers who were interviewed by a sociologist said they’d be reluctant to hire a self-employed/freelance worker into a full-time job, because they’d be skeptical of the worker’s quality and commitment. This was confirmed in an experiment that sent fictitious resumes to thousands of hiring managers filling full-time job openings for sales, marketing, and administrative-assistant positions around the country. Even though the fictitious candidates had gone to similar colleges and had similar job histories as candidates whose latest job was as a full-time employee, candidates whose latest job was freelance were significantly less likely to get a response.

Mai, Q., “Unclear Signals, Uncertain Prospects: The Labor Market Consequences of Freelancing in the New Economy,” Social Forces (forthcoming).

Don’t tread on me

Right after California enacted its ban on holding a phone while driving, data suggest that phone browser usage fell in Democratic-leaning counties but increased in Republican-leaning counties. Several experiments confirmed this political response to regulations. For example, one found that conservatives (but not liberals) were significantly more interested in buying a pizza that had an FDA warning label about unhealthy ingredients than a company-generated label — suggesting they were skeptical of the government warning. This was despite the fact that the experiment was conducted when the FDA was controlled by the Trump administration.

Advertisement

Irmak, C. et al., “When Consumption Regulations Backfire: The Role of Political Ideology,” Journal of Marketing Research (forthcoming).

Not such a dismal science

To major in economics at the University of California, Santa Cruz, a student needs to earn sufficiently high grades in introductory economics classes. Comparing students who were just above the cutoff to those just below it, economists found that “majoring in economics caused a $22,000 (58 percent) increase in students’ annual early-career wages." The effect was nearly the same for male and female students and may be larger for underrepresented minority students.

Bleemer, Z. & Mehta, A., “Will Studying Economics Make You Rich? A Regression Discontinuity Analysis of the Returns to College Major,” University of California (April 2020).