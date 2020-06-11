Instant replay: The best sports on TV Friday

Some channel–flipping may be required

Game 4 of the 1984 NBA Finals had a little of the rough stuff.

Lakers-Celtics, Game 4, 1984 NBA Finals

Kevin McHale clotheslines Kurt Rambis, Larry Bird nearly rumbles with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Cedric Maxwell flashes the choke sign at James Worthy. Oh, and the Celtics win in OT. What more could you want?

NBA TV, 4 p.m.

Orioles-Red Sox, May 12, 2000

Pedro Martinez was so spectacular that when we reminisce about his greatest performances, this masterpiece — a 15-strikeout, no-walk, two-hitter — rarely earns a mention.

NESN, 6 p.m.

Rockets-Celtics, Game 4, 1986 NBA Finals

This one is a favorite of the Chief Appreciation Society. Robert Parish scores 22 points and grabs 10 rebounds as the Celtics take a 3-1 series lead.

Advertisement

NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.