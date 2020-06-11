Instant replay: The best sports on TV Friday

Some channel–flipping may be required
Lakers-Celtics, Game 4, 1984 NBA Finals
Kevin McHale clotheslines Kurt Rambis, Larry Bird nearly rumbles with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Cedric Maxwell flashes the choke sign at James Worthy. Oh, and the Celtics win in OT. What more could you want?
NBA TV, 4 p.m.
Orioles-Red Sox, May 12, 2000
Pedro Martinez was so spectacular that when we reminisce about his greatest performances, this masterpiece — a 15-strikeout, no-walk, two-hitter — rarely earns a mention.
NESN, 6 p.m.
Rockets-Celtics, Game 4, 1986 NBA Finals
This one is a favorite of the Chief Appreciation Society. Robert Parish scores 22 points and grabs 10 rebounds as the Celtics take a 3-1 series lead.
Advertisement
NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.
Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.