James White lauds Bill Belichick for having ‘an open mind’ regarding protests

“It’s awesome,’’ White said Thursday afternoon in video call with reporters. “Coach Belichick has an open mind and understands everything that’s going on. Some people are upset. He wanted to get a better grasp on things. We all wanted to get a better grasp on things.’’

Belichick has spearheaded conversations during a recent virtual meeting with his team that included such topics as the death of George Floyd, the ensuing demonstrations and social unrest, and the Black Lives Matter movement. Belichick also had Rahsaan D. Hall, director of the Racial Justice Program for the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts, address his team.

James White appreciates the support systems Bill Belichick and the Patriots have in place, especially during a time when football is not the primary thing on players’ minds.

White has a unique perspective on current events as both a Black man and the son of a police officer. White’s father, Tyrone, works in the Miami-Dade Police Department.

“My dad always taught me that even though he’s a cop, when his uniform is off he’s just a Black man in society,” White said. “The same thing that happened to George Floyd can happen to me, happen to my dad, or any person of color. It doesn’t matter how much money you make or what job you have, if someone feels the need to show they’re more important or have more power than you, they can take somebody’s life.”

White said the lessons he learned from his father growing up are still relevant and they helped mold him into the person he is today.

“My dad always made me aware of what I should do when I get pulled over, things of that nature, how to treat cops and things like that,” he said. “I’ve heard a lot of stories from my dad’s perspective, so they helped shape me growing up.”

White was part of a group of Patriots who took a knee prior to a game against the Texans in 2017 as a show of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, who started the practice as a way to call attention to racial inequality and police brutality. The crowd at Gillette Stadium booed heartily that day, but White believes the climate is different now.

“I think people’s awareness wasn’t as heightened back then, but a couple of our teammates, we wanted to stand with Kap,’’ White said. “We understood what he was trying to protest. Being Black people in America, we understand exactly what he was talking about. It was difficult at the time. Some people might not have understood, and some people just didn’t want to understand. But with everything going on in the world today, it’s important people educate themselves, do research, and find ways to understand how America works.’’

White, a two-time captain, said nothing has been decided about if players will take a knee this season but those discussions will happen.

“I’m sure we will figure something out as a team,’’ he said. “I’m not sure exactly what that will be, but I’m sure guys will peacefully protest in some type of form or fashion.’’

As for football matters, White said the abnormality of the offseason — minicamp and OTAs were wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic — and the uncertainty of what things will be like upon the return to Gillette for the start of camp — likely July 28 — will make things tough early on.

“Everybody’s just trying to find ways to stay in shape. Everybody’s doing different things. There’s different access to different facilities in different states — some of the stuff is still closed, some is open,’’ he said. “You’ve got to find ways to lift weights, run, catch the football, go over your football plays, go over your notes. You have to stay on top of things.

“We don’t know what we’re going to start with. We don’t know if it’s going to be early or later, so you have to stay on top of it. It’s going to be tough, though, those first few days in camp or whenever we start.

“No matter how much you do, it’s a little bit different once everything’s kind of flying around, coaches are yelling and screaming and things of that nature, it’s going to be an adjustment. So, you’ve just got to be in the best shape possible, so whenever you get back out there, you’re ready to go.’’

