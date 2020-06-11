New Bedford’s Jared Shuster excited to make his pitch for the Braves

After being selected No. 25 overall by the Atlanta Braves in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft on Tuesday night, the 21-year-old New Bedford native will have a chance to don the same uniform and work with the same organization that helped Glavine develop into a true ace.

Since he considers his changeup to be his best pitch, Wake Forest lefthander Jared Shuster said he hopes to model his approach after Cole Hamels, the veteran lefty now with the Cubs, or Hall of Famer Tom Glavine.

“Their organization has had a lot of success, and I’m excited to be a part of that. This is very exciting for me and my family.”

Shuster started pitching at age 8 and began playing travel baseball when he was 11. He attended Tabor Academy, where he excelled as both a pitcher and hitter, tallying six homers with a .506 batting average his junior season.

After struggling over his first two seasons at Wake Forest, Shuster found his stride with the Orleans Firebirds in the Cape Cod Baseball League last summer. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Shuster earned an all-star selection by going 4-0 with a 1.36 ERA and 36 strikeouts over 33 innings with the club.

“Growing up watching players in the Cape [League], and knowing about the history of the best college players in the country playing in that league, it really put a lot of confidence in me heading into the [college] season,” Shuster said.

Before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Shuster made four starts and went 2-1 with a 3.76 ERA and 43 strikeouts (with just four walks) over 26.1 innings for Wake Forest.

Shuster said he’s not sure if he will be deployed to one of the Braves minor league affiliates, but he continues his workout regimen at a private gym in New Bedford.

“It’s kind of up in the air if I’m going to get sent out,” said Shuster. “I’m just prepared for anything.”

“Everyone wants to play baseball right now," Shuster said about the uncertainty regarding the minor and major league seasons. “Throughout the country, we all miss baseball, so hopefully that can happen sooner rather than later.”

In the second round, with the 57th overall pick, the Tampa Bay Rays selected former St. John’s Shrewsbury lefthander Ian Seymour of Westborough, a rising senior at Virginia Tech. In 20.1 innings this spring, the 6-foot, 190-pound Seymour was stellar, compiling a 3-0 record with a 2.21 ERA, fanning a team-high 40 batters while walking five. He was closing in on becoming the first junior at the school to reach 200 career strikeouts (currently at 191) since Justin Wright finished his junior season with 216 (2008-10).



















