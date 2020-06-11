NFL offseason programs will remain entirely virtual until training camp

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told teams in a memo sent Wednesday night that they have the option of ending their remotely conducted offseason programs for players after this week or continuing them through June 26. The league and the owners’ bargaining committee “concluded that it would be prudent not to hold in-person minicamps under the current circumstances,” Goodell wrote, as the NFL continues to implement a gradual reopening plan amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

An early opening of training camps and a reduction of the preseason are being considered, according to multiple people familiar with the deliberations, but nothing has been decided yet as discussions continue between the league and NFL Players Association.

The NFL has informed teams that their offseason programs for players will be entirely virtual, without any on-field practices this month, and is working to complete plans for the opening of training camps next month and the preseason.

Only players receiving medical treatment or rehabilitating from injuries are permitted to return to teams' facilities at this point. The NFL has reopened teams' facilities to coaches and other employees under strict protocols. It has distributed protocols, developed in deliberations with the NFLPA, for the players' eventual return, but issues related to the testing and treatment of players have not been resolved yet.

"Protocols addressing testing, treatment, training camp, travel and games will be finalized and distributed in the near term," Goodell wrote in Wednesday's memo.

On Monday, the Globe reported that most of the club’s veterans had completed their offseason meetings on Sunday. Most NFL teams are scheduled to report to their training camps July 28, under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement. With the league and NFLPA focused on players making a gradual return to football activities, players could report to camps earlier for additional light work without pads. That would require the approval of the NFLPA. The preseason could be cut from four to two games per team, with only short road trips involved for visiting teams. The league previously told teams that all training camps would be held at their regular season training facilities.

Tall task for U.S. Open

A difficult decision has become more daunting as American tennis officials intent on staging the U.S. Open continued to run into stiff resistance from international players.

“We have less than a week to go, so we need to finally finalize what we will do,” said Patrick Galbraith, president of the U.S. Tennis Association, as he presented the case for holding this year’s Open to more than 400 players and coaches on a videoconference call with the ATP, the men’s tour.

The tennis tours have been shut down since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic, and two Grand Slam events have been affected. Wimbledon was canceled for the first time since 1945 amid World War II, and the French Open was postponed from a late May start until late September.

The U.S. Open, with main draw play scheduled from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13 in New York, would be the next Grand Slam on the schedule. Its leadership has proposed staging the event without spectators and with players, support personnel and officials confined to a so-called bubble world to reduce the risk of infection.

Exceptional measures would include restricting players to a tournament hotel outside Manhattan, imposing a limit of one support team member per player, eliminating singles qualifying and reducing the doubles draws to 24 teams from the usual 64.

Nonetheless, some of the game’s leading men’s and women’s players, including Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep, have expressed doubts about committing to playing the U.S. Open under those conditions. Five-time U.S. Open champion Roger Federer won’t be available as he recovers from surgery on his right knee.

Will they come to Iowa?

Spurred by a voice telling him, “If you build it, he will come,” the Iowa farmer played by Kevin Costner dutifully carved a baseball field out of his cornfield and then watched as Shoeless Joe Jackson and his Chicago White Sox teammates strode out of the stalks and onto the Field of Dreams. Major League Baseball is building another field a few hundred yards down a corn-lined path from the famous movie site in eastern Iowa but unlike the original, it’s unclear whether teams will show up for a game this time as the league and its players struggle to agree on plans for a coronavirus-shortened season.

The owners of the Field of Dreams and residents of the farming community of Dyersville desperately hope so, saying that after months of isolation and loss caused by the virus, not only their area but the entire country could use a boost like seeing the scheduled Aug. 13 game between the New York Yankees and White Sox go ahead as planned.

“For both baseball and the general public, what a match made in heaven that would be for this year,” said Keith Rahe, now a tourism official but who previously farmed a half mile from the Field of Dreams and vividly remembers the scorching summer of 1988 when the movie was filmed. “Just to have something to feel good about — how do you measure that?”

Delay aids USA Cycling

Officials from USA Cycling plan to take advantage of the yearlong delay of the Tokyo Olympics caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and a big step came with the announcement Thursday of a preliminary roster in three of its disciplines.

The governing body revealed the names of 38 riders who could eventually compete in Tokyo in road racing, mountain biking and track cycling — the BMX teams will be announced at a later date. That not only gives the riders a chance to better formulate a plan to peak next summer but also gives USA Cycling the opportunity to promote them to a sports-starved world.

The American team took home two golds and five medals total from the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016, and USA Cycling has set an ambitious goal of seven medals in Tokyo. There is ample reason to believe the team will achieve the goal, too, given what some members of the long team have accomplished over the past year.

Chloe Dygert won the time trial world championship and finished fourth in the road race in the English town of Harrogate last September, then joined Jennifer Valente, Emma White and Lily Williams in shattering the world record in the team pursuit on the track. Meanwhile, Kate Courtney is the reigning mountain bike World Cup champion.

Courtney's spot is secured after her fifth-place finish at last year's world championships, and the Americans could add two discretionary nominations if their national ranking holds into next year. Lea Davison, Haley Batten, Hannah Finchamp, Erin Huck and Chloe Woodruff were the other women chosen for the long team.

Premier League protocols

Premier League players will not need to wear face masks arriving at stadiums, in dressing rooms or on the substitutes’ bench when the competition’s 100-day coronavirus shutdown ends next week. Clubs agreed Thursday on matchday protocols that include splitting stadiums into red, amber and green zones to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. Games will be played without fans so access to stadiums will be limited to around 300 people who will have their temperatures checked on arrival. The season is scheduled to resume on Wednesday with Aston Villa hosting Sheffield United and Arsenal playing at Manchester City . . . The PGA Tour Champions Boeing Classic scheduled to be held in August outside of Seattle has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tournament director Brian Flajole said Thursday uncertainty about the ability to hold large public gatherings in Washington state led to the decision to not hold the tournament scheduled for Aug. 17-23 at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge . . . Peruvian surfers are returning to their nation’s world-famous waves after three months spent in lockdown due to the coronavirus. Wearing masks and carrying their boards, the surfers this week descended onto Lima’s rocky beaches for the first time since the pandemic shutdown. “It was about time, no?” said a smiling Alessandro Currarino, sporting a black wetsuit and matching face mask after hitting the waves. “Peru has some of the best waves in the world and we need to take advantage of them.”



