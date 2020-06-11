NFL pledges $250 million to fight racism

The NFL is committing $250 million over 10 years to social justice initiatives, targeting what it calls “systemic racism” and supporting “the battle against the ongoing and historic injustices faced by African Americans.” The league, which has raised $44 million in donations through its Inspire Change program, announced the additional $206 million commitment Thursday. It plans to “work collaboratively with NFL players to support programs to address criminal justice reform, police reforms, and economic and educational advancement.” Less than a week ago, Commissioner Roger Goodell denounced racism in a video prompted greatly by a players’ video seeking NFL action.

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll revisited the team’s history with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and expressed regret for not signing Kaepernick when given the opportunity. Seattle brought Kaepernick in for a workout during the 2017 offseason and had another visit a year later canceled. At that time, Carroll said Seattle chose not to bring Kaepernick aboard because he was viewed as a starter, not a backup. Carroll is reiterating that stance but says that in hindsight, he wishes he would have given Kaepernick a shot even if it meant a potentially awkward role as Russell Wilson’s backup. Meanwhile, the University of Nevada, Reno announced plans to bring alumnus Kaepernick back to campus and craft policies to make the campus a better place for black students, faculty and staff following the national protests over Geoge Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. University President Marc Johnson said he could not elaborate on when the former NFL quarterback might return to the university, whose campus is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. But Johnson said new efforts by the university include a public review of campus policing protocols. Additional images of Kaepernick and tributes throughout the campus are also being planned this summer, Johnson said. Kaepernick graduated from the university in 2011 after playing all four years on its football team.

Basebll

Henry is sixth-richest owner

John Henry, principal owner of Fenway Sports Group, the sports conglomerate that owns the Red Sox as well as Liverpool FC and most of NESN, is estimated by Forbes to have personal wealth of $2.7 billion, good for sixth place on the Forbes list of the wealthiest owners in Major League Baseball. Henry is also the owner and publisher of the Boston Globe. The combined net worth of the Top 10 owners is $30.7 billion. Forbes also notes that the average franchise value ($1.85 billion) has risen 11 percent when compounded annually since 1998, a span where the average annual gain for the S&P was 4.5 percent. At the top of the owners’ list is Ted Lerner, owner of the reigning world champion Nationals, at $4.8 billion.

Boxing

Promoter linked to organized crime

The boxing promoter helping to arrange the all-British heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is the subject of dialogue between authorities in Ireland and the United Arab Emirates because of his links to organized crime. Daniel Kinahan, an Irishman currently based in the UAE, was name-checked on three occasions by Fury when the WBC champion announced Wednesday he had reached an agreement with three-belt titleholder Joshua for a fight in 2021. The High Court in Dublin previously named Kinahan as a senior figure in an organized crime gang involved in international drug-trafficking operations and firearm offenses, the British Press Association reported … US Olympic team boxer Virginia Fuchs will face no punishment for failing a doping test after the US Anti-Doping Association determined the violation was caused by two substances transmitted by her boyfriend through sex.

Basketball

James starts voting-rights group

LeBron James is enlisting some friends in his latest effort. Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

A day after he suggested in a tweet that Black people could have problems voting in a ‘‘structurally racist’’ system, LeBron James said he was helping form a new voting-rights organization. The organization will be called More Than a Vote and it will include the participation of several other sports stars, according to the New York Times. In comments published Wednesday , James said, ‘‘Yes, we want you to go out and vote, but we’re also going to give you the tutorial. We’re going to give you the background of how to vote and what they’re trying to do, the other side, to stop you from voting.’’ In addition to James, , More Than a Vote is set to have the backing of other prominent athletes, including: Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara; Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith; and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young … Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum will miss the WNBA season after tearing her left Achilles tendon. Plum underwent season-ending surgery after tearing the tendon earlier this week. The team said in a news release Thursday that she is expected to make a full recovery.

Miscellany

NCAA to review Idaho law

NCAA officials will discuss Idaho’s law banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports amid calls for the organization to move men’s basketball tournament games scheduled to be played in the state next March … Officials from USA Cycling plan to take advantage of the yearlong delay of the Tokyo Olympics caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and a big step came with the announcement of a preliminary roster in three of its disciplines. The governing body revealed the names of 38 riders who could eventually compete in Tokyo in road racing, mountain biking and track cycling — the BMX teams will be announced at a later date. That not only gives the riders a chance to better formulate a plan to peak next summer but also gives USA Cycling the opportunity to promote them to a sports-starved world.