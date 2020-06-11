NHL sets July 10 as tentative date for official opening of training camps

The start date, rumored for the better part of the last two weeks, is contingent on a couple of key points:

Less than a week after players began voluntary skating sessions in most of the 24 NHL cities still in contention for the Stanley Cup, the league and its Players’ Association announced Thursday morning that all players are expected to begin formal training camp sessions in their respective cities on Friday, July 10.

▪ The conclusion of return-to-play negotiations between the league and the union.

A smattering of Bruins, including veterans Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and captain Zdeno Chara, have been skating this week at the club’s Warrior practice facility in Brighton.

The voluntary workouts have been informal and not open to either the public or the media. On Wednesday, the club’s publicity staff released short video clips of good pals Bergeron and Marchand smiling, skating, and practicing on-ice drills.

Provided there are no hiccups, be they related to health conditions or local governmental restrictions, training camps are expected to last for the final 2½-3 weeks of July, possibly allowing time for clubs to schedule an exhibition game or two before they report to one of two hubs for the start of the playoffs on or about Aug. 1.

The NHL announced a plan to play in quarantined arenas in two hub cities, but has yet to identify either of the locations. It’s likely one city will be in Canada and the other in the US, even though only six of the 24 teams eligible for the playoffs are in Canada.

The Bruins, who owned the league’s best record when play was suspended 92 days ago (March 12), are among the eight teams — four in each conference — to be awarded byes for the opening play-in round of the postseason.

However, to tune up their play for the intensity of the playoffs, the four bye teams in each conference will play a three-game round-robin tournament to determine seeds 1-4.

Meanwhile, the other eight teams in each conference will compete in a best-of-five play-in tournament to determine the remaining seeds, 5-8. Once that play-in round is finished, the eight eliminated teams will go home, and the playoffs will continue in standard format, with four rounds of best-of-seven play.

The NHL has provided no timeline leading to a crowning of a Cup champ. It’s likely, however, that it would not be awarded until early or mid October, based on typical playoff lengths the last three decades.

Upon the conclusion of the Cup Final, the league then will deal with standard offseason issues, including a buyout period, the amateur draft, and free agency. The start of the 2020-21 season could be as late as Jan. 1.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.