Nick Yorke’s selection was a breath of fresh air in a dismal spring for baseball

New talent came into the game and we saw camera shots of players and their families celebrating at home.

For the first time since spring training came to a sudden halt three months ago, baseball had a relatively normal day.

Watching the first round of the MLB Draft Wednesday night was refreshing, if only to hear the hosts and analysts talk about the potential of young players as opposed to the latest dreary update on negotiations between the owners and players about having a season.

But there were other reminders of the game’s commitment to self-induced mistakes.

The draft will last only five rounds this year as opposed to the usual 40, a reduction of 1,057 players from last June. In addition, drafted players will receive only $100,000 of their bonuses up front. The rest will be paid in equal installments over two years.

Advertisement

Any undrafted free agent will be limited to a $20,000 signing bonus. That will swell the ranks of college baseball, something the NCAA already has adapted to by expanding roster limits and changing scholarship rules.

With the pandemic as a convenient excuse, the owners took advantage of high school and college kids by using the draft as a way to save some money in the short term at the long-term expense of chasing young athletes away from pro ball.

The Detroit Tigers, as an example, will temporarily hold on to approximately $13.3 million that would have gone to draft picks. That’s a lot of money, although not so much when you consider that the Ilitch family, which owns the team, has a net worth of $6.1 billion.

Remember that the next time a two-sport high school star decides to play football or basketball instead of baseball.

MLB also is well down the road of contracting approximately 40 minor league teams. That task also was made easier by the pandemic and the seeming inevitability of the minor league season being canceled or at least condensed.

Advertisement

Before the first round of the draft, commissioner Rob Manfred “unequivocally” guaranteed there would be a season. He has the power to impose a 50-game season on the Players Association but remains hopeful the sides can agree on the terms first.

Instead of attending to these duties in April or May, baseball waited until June to have realistic discussions and has lost the opportunity to make July 4 Opening Day.

It’s never good for any sport when the owners and players squabble over billions. But it becomes shameful against the backdrop of more than 110,000 deaths in the United States from COVID-19, rampant unemployment, and a long-overdue national backlash against racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

The draft offered a brief escape from baseball’s blundering, and the Red Sox enlivened the proceedings by taking high school second baseman Nick Yorke with the 17th overall pick.

Yorke, from Archbishop Mitty High in San Jose, Calif., was not projected as a first-round pick. But that did not deter Chaim Bloom or first-year amateur scouting director Paul Toboni.

“When you start worrying about that kind of stuff over your own process and over the conviction that your group has and how you have your board set up, my experience has shown that more often than not leads to regrettable decisions,” Bloom said.

Advertisement

With high school and college seasons cut short or canceled entirely, teams had to rely more on data from previous seasons and the opinions of their scouts in making picks.

That gave Toboni an advantage in evaluating Yorke.

As a high school player growing up in northern California, Toboni played in the same league as Archbishop Mitty, so who better to ask about Yorke, both as a player and person?

The Sox also had a lot of faith in area scout Josh Labandeira, who saw pretty much every at-bat Yorke had last summer. Toboni then worked him out personally several times in the fall.

Labandeira played at Fresno State. Robin Yorke, Nick’s mother, was a four-time All-America softball player at the school. Labandeira’s wife, Rebecca, also played softball for the Bulldogs.

“There were a bunch of deeply embedded relationships there,” Toboni said.

It’s also worth noting that Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin thought Yorke was the best high school hitter in the country and recruited him hard.

Industry sources told the Globe’s Alex Speier that Yorke is expected to agree to a signing bonus below his slot value of $3.7 million. Yorke essentially confirmed that during a Zoom meting with reporters when asked what his plans were.

“Once their requirements hit my requirements, it was kind of just an opportunity to jump on and go play ball for them,” he said.

Now the Sox, who have three picks Thursday, can use that savings to help sign another high school player or two. Bloom was hired to make just these types of moves.

Advertisement

High school second basemen were once considered poor risks in the early rounds. The question was always why the player wasn’t good enough to play shortstop.

But with advances in infield shifting, second base has become a spot to get hitters like Michael Chavis into the lineup. The Sox project Yorke as a second baseman and are fine with it.

“It’s a pretty rare profile,” Toboni said. “Obviously the biggest separator for Nick was not just the ability to hit but the ability to hit for power.”

And he loves to hit. When Yorke made his recruiting visit to Arizona, the coaches asked him if there was anything particular he wanted to see.

He asked for the keys to the batting cage, and they found him getting in some swings at midnight.

Yorke was with his mother and stepfather as he spoke to reporters, his excitement all but popping through the screen.

“Thank you. Let’s get to work,” he said as the call ended.

Hopefully the major league owners and players will get the same message soon.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.