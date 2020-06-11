Red Sox president Sam Kennedy discussed the team’s statement on racist incidents at Fenway Park

The statement came in response to former outfielder Torii Hunter describing “ consistent ” racial slurs he heard while playing in Boston over his 19-year career.

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy appeared on WEEI’s “ The Greg Hill Show ” on Thursday morning to speak about the team’s statement on incidents of racial abuse at Fenway Park.

“Obviously one of frustration and disgust, but it was not a new revelation,” said Kennedy. “We had talked to Torii in the past.”

Kennedy believes the team needs to keep confronting racial abuse.

“You need to pull together and talk about these issues,” said Kennedy. “That’s how we’re going to do better.”

“It’s a very emotional issue,” Kennedy added when asked about the response to the statement. “It’s a very difficult issue to discuss, it’s an uncomfortable issue to discuss for many people. And that’s part of why it’s important to do it.”

Part of the team’s response in the past to eliminate the usage of racial slurs has been through banning those who use them for life. However, lifetime bans can be difficult to enforce, as Kennedy acknowledged.

“Obviously it’s difficult to be 100 percent sure, but yes we do have information that allows us to limit ticket buying ability and we work with our security to do our best to keep them out,” Kennedy explained.

One of the ramifications of the racial abuse Hunter endured in Boston was that he had a no-trade clause to the Red Sox despite his longtime friendship with David Ortiz.

“And I always wanted to play for them,” Hunter, a five-time All-Star, admitted in an interview earlier in June with ESPN’s “Golic and Wingo.”

“Think about how bad that is from an organizational perspective,” Kennedy admitted. “You have a player like this who could’ve helped the Boston Red Sox. And if a player has those feelings about coming in to your venue and not wanting to play for your organization, that’s not acceptable. That’s not OK. So that’s something that really cannot happen, and one of the reasons we feel so strong about addressing it.”