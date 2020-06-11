State tourney flashback: Boston English baseball derailed New Mission to advance to D4 North final

(In the month of June, the Globe will turn back the clock to a corresponding day from a previous year, highlighting a moment from the spring high school postseason.)
June 12, 2019: Ricardo Figueroa knew that seedings didn’t matter when his Boston English squad took on City League rival and top-seeded New Mission in a Division 4 North baseball semifinal.
The sixth-year coach and 32-year BPS teaching veteran said his team could beat anybody if they played the right way, and they had already dispatched New Mission earlier that season.
Playing at Trinity Stadium in Haverhill, English scored a pair of runs in the first and second innings and held on, 4-3, advancing to the program’s first sectional final under Figueroa’s watch. Sophomore Wilson Mejia went the distance for the win, striking out five, and Junior De Los Santos cracked a two-run double in the top of the first inning.
Advertisement
“That was the best memory of the year,” said Figueroa, who has coached baseball for various BPS programs over the past 20 years.
“All these years, we never made it that far, and to beat New Mission and lose to the team [Manchester-Essex] that won the [state title], I was really happy with our performance in the end.”