State tourney flashback: Boston English baseball derailed New Mission to advance to D4 North final

(In the month of June, the Globe will turn back the clock to a corresponding day from a previous year, highlighting a moment from the spring high school postseason.)

June 12, 2019: Ricardo Figueroa knew that seedings didn’t matter when his Boston English squad took on City League rival and top-seeded New Mission in a Division 4 North baseball semifinal.

The sixth-year coach and 32-year BPS teaching veteran said his team could beat anybody if they played the right way, and they had already dispatched New Mission earlier that season.