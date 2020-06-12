After 24 seasons, ‘The Bachelor’ names its first leading man of color

“The Bachelor” has been on the air for 24 seasons, and it has never featured a bachelor of color. On Friday, in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, ABC finally changed that embarrassing statistic. The network has chosen Matt James, a 28-year-old Black man who was cast as a contestant on the season of “The Bachelorette” that was postponed due to the pandemic, to be the next “Bachelor” leading man.

Matt James had been cast as a contestant on the season of “The Bachelorette” that was postponed due to the pandemic.

The franchise — one of TV’s biggest — has faced criticism over the years for its lack of diversity. “The Bachelorette” took action first, when Rachel Lindsay became its first Black lead in 2017, for season 13. Lindsay has also been pushing for the casting of a Black bachelor; last week, she said she would cut ties with the franchise if they didn’t deal with the problem. Also, a recent online petition “for Anti-Racism in the Bachelor Franchise” has been signed by more than 86,000 people as of Friday afternoon.

Advertisement

In an interview with Variety, about the casting of James, ABC Senior VP Robert Mills said, “Honestly, I think we should have, and everyone agrees we should have had a Bachelor of color before this time.” The hoped-for arrival date of season 25 is January 2021, but of course that depends on what is happening regarding the pandemic.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.