Agios reports good results from trial of blood disorder drug

The mitapivat data are being presented at the annual meeting of the European Hematology Association, which started Friday in a virtual format.

Overall, 12 of the 13 patients treated with the Agios drug, called mitapivat, achieved meaningful hemoglobin responses in the Phase 2 study. The results are still preliminary but set up a pivotal Phase 3 studies starting next year, the company said.

Agios Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported positive results from the first clinical trial of the Cambridge biotech’s lead pipeline drug in patients with two different types of thalassemia, an inherited blood disorder.

The new data should also help Agios quell criticism from investors that a “patient-first” ethos has led it to focus on helping small numbers of patients while ignoring more profitable business opportunities. The first approval for its drug may come in an ultra-rare disease that isn’t likely to be commercially lucrative for Agios, but a push into thalassemia and sickle cell disease could transform the drug into a blockbuster.

“These thalassemia data and the sickle cell disease data we’re releasing show that mitapivat can address larger patient populations that still have unmet medical needs even with other therapies coming in,” said Chris Bowden, Agios’s chief medical officer.

Advertisement

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disease caused by mutations in genes that cause the body to make inadequate or abnormal hemoglobin, the oxygen-carrying protein in red blood cells. Patients with thalassemia suffer from anemia, weakness, higher risks of infections, and organ damage.

Mitapivat is the most important and closely followed medicine in Agios’s pipeline. Given as a pill, the drug is designed to activate an enzyme called pyruvate kinase-R that red blood cells use to convert sugars into energy. In thalassemia, mitapivat won’t fix the underlying genetic cause of the disease, but the drug could strengthen existing red blood cells, preventing them from dying quickly or allowing them to carry more oxygen, said Bowden.

Advertisement

The Phase 2 clinical trial enrolled 20 “non-transfusion-dependent” patients, meaning they have more moderate forms of alpha and beta thalassemia, for which regular blood transfusions are not necessary. All the patients were started on a 50-milligram dose of mitapivat twice per day, and then increased to 100 milligrams twice per day.

Thirteen patients completed the 12 weeks of dosing needed to evaluate for response. Of those patients, 12, or 92 percent, responded to mitapivat, which was defined as achieving a hemoglobin increase of at least one gram per deciliter from baseline.

Eight of nine patients followed for 24 weeks have maintained their hemoglobin response, suggesting mitapivat’s effect could be durable.

“These are meaningful changes in hemoglobin for thalassemia patients,” said Kevin Kuo, a hematologist at the University of Toronto and investigator in the mitapivat study. One of Kuo’s patients treated with the drug has been able to double his workouts because he no longer gets fatigued; another patient, a mother of two toddlers, no longer requires an afternoon nap to get through the day.

Most side effects reported in the study were mild. One patient experienced serious kidney “dysfunction” that resolved after mitapivat was discontinued.

Erica Esrick, a physician and blood disorder expert at Dana Farber/Boston Children’s Hospital, said the mitapivat results are “early but promising” and will require additional study and follow-up. She was encouraged that responses were seen in both beta- and alpha-thalassemia patients. Esrick was not involved in the mitapivat study, but reviewed the data at STAT’s request.

Advertisement

With Friday’s data in hand, Agios is speaking with physicians and regulators about the design for Phase 3 clinical trials that will investigate mitapivat in moderate thalassemia and as well as the more severe form in which patients require regular blood transfusions. The goal is to start those studies next year, Bowden said.

Agios has two Phase 3 clinical trials of mitapivat underway for patients with pyruvate kinase deficiency, an ultra-rare inherited disease that can lead to severe anemia due to the rapid destruction of oxygen-carrying red blood cells. Readouts from both of those mitapavit trials are expected toward the end of the year or early in 2021. If successful, Agios expects the drug to win approval in 2021.







