Boston businesses confront hard questions around racial inequity

The emotionally charged discussion was the most prominent — if not the first — public event held by local business leaders on the topic since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the subsequent protests across the country. The 15 panelists on Friday included leaders of some of the city’s best-known companies – State Street, John Hancock, and Gillette, among them – as well as Black business owners still knocking on Corporate Boston’s door.

That was the recurring theme Friday as the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce held a wide-ranging forum to tackle issues of racial inequity in the city’s business community.

The chamber has made inequity and inclusiveness a priority for several years, including in 2016 when Mayor Martin J. Walsh focused his annual speech to the chamber around the need for businesses to step up on the diversity front.

Progress since then, all agreed on Friday, has been inadequate — to say the least. The focus of the 90-minute discussion, held virtually via Zoom, quickly turned to tangible steps that can be taken to achieve racial and economic equity here.

“We need to start walking the walk and not talking the talk,” said Anna Foster, a Black woman who runs A Maven’s World, a conference and networking business.

Foster noted the challenges she faced with lining up event sponsors over the past several years. Some local companies, such as Eastern Bank and Vertex, backed her. But most declined, saying they wanted to spend their sponsorship money elsewhere.

The importance of doing business with Black-owned ventures came up repeatedly. Even the host organization did not escape criticism. Keith Chaney, owner of City Sealcoating in North Andover, expressed disappointment with the Greater Boston Chamber’s Pacesetters program, a matchmaking effort to link big employers with vendors owned by people of color. It has resulted in $5 million to $6 million worth of deals since its inception two-and-a-half years ago. But Chaney said his business hasn’t received a dollar from it.

“If you’re on the Pacesetters list, no procurement is happening,” Chaney said. “We’re not talking about handouts. We need you to push it through your organization in a way that hasn’t happened in the past.”

Jim Rooney, the chamber’s chief executive, said it’s a valid criticism. The Pacesetters program, he said, has a strong “skeletal system” that now needs some muscle on it. Rooney said: “Has the chamber done enough? Has the business community done enough? The evidence speaks for itself. The answer is ‘no.’”

Emerson College president Lee Pelton echoed those concerns, saying Boston businesses and institutions need to diversify their supply chains.

Pelton was asked about a letter he wrote to Emerson students on May 31 about his experience as a successful Black man in the US. In that letter, which went viral, he wrote about the countless incidents of being called the “N word” or being pulled over by police. “Privilege does not inoculate Black people from the vestiges of bigotry and structural racism,” Pelton said.

Pelton also urged people to support the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts, a business group that has risen in prominence under the leadership of its executive director, Segun Idowu. Pelton called BECMA a “vital part of the business ecosystem.”

Herby Duverné said he has had to look outside of Massachusetts for customers for his Roxbury security consulting firm, Windwalker Group, because it can be tough for Black-owned businesses to land clients here. “We need to be more passionately outraged and passionately committed to doing something,” Duverné said. “I’m seeing more commitment from other states.”

Another recurring theme: the need to track and measure progress in diversifying a company’s workforce and its leadership ranks. “You don’t change behavior unless you measure it,” said Glynn Lloyd, executive director of the Foundation for Business Equity, a nonprofit venture launched by Eastern Bank.

Toward that end, National Grid Massachusetts president Marcy Reed urged all business leaders to make public their diversity numbers, like her company plans to do. “Show us your goods,” Reed said. “I’m putting mine out there, and will be embarrassed by it. But that’s how we improve.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.