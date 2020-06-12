WBUR union reaches first contract agreement with station

The union, affiliated with the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, was authorized by an employee vote in February 2019 and represents about 120 people at the station.

“We fought very, very hard to get the things that our unit cares about,” said Max Larkin, an education reporter and union steward who was a member of the negotiating team. “The contract achieves a lot of what we set out to do when we formed the union.”

WBUR-FM, the NPR station owned by Boston University, said Friday it reached agreement on the first contract with the new union representing reporters, editors, engineers, and other employees after a year of negotiations.

Neither side would discuss details of the agreement, which was reached Thursday night. A union ratification vote has yet to be scheduled.

“This contract is a good contract. I think it’s great for all of us,” said Margaret Low, who became chief executive and general manager of WBUR in January. She said the agreement “streamlined and made job categories much clearer,” and provided “wage adjustments that are more aligned with the media industry.”

Low, a former NPR executive who most recently ran The Atlantic’s events business, said the union negotiators were “smart and tenacious, which also makes for great journalists.”

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a sharp drop in revenue for most news outlets, many of which were already being squeezed by social media’s domination of advertising dollars and readers’ attention.

Low told the Nieman Lab journalism website in April that the station had been “hit hard” by declines in underwriting and expected further losses. WBUR employees are bracing for furloughs or layoffs now that a contract has been reached.

“Given the current financial pressures, we can’t rule that out,” Low said.

Larry Edelman