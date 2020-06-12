The life-changing magic of remembering my mother

I have not followed her example. There are stacks of things here and there in my home. I clean feverishly before guests arrive, but since quarantine, I’ve had no guests.

Whenever my friend Diane feels stuck, she throws things out. Inevitably, she says, the air clears and she moves forward.

With time at home on my hands, I went into a storage closet and began to sort. It was Mother’s Day weekend. My plan was to move boxes filled mostly with old family snapshots, letters, and decades-old school projects from one closet to another. Relics meaningless to anyone but me. Records of my younger self.

Advertisement

Maybe I haven’t moved forward because a part of me has been trapped in the past. My mother died in 2013, just after Mother’s Day. In the first years after her death, the holiday was painful. I don’t have children, so the day was always about Mom, a strong, even stoic woman. She was born in 1927 and raised in the Great Depression; in contrast, she brought up an emotional, expressive daughter, born in the 1960s. I have spent years — before and after her death — contending with the way her silences shaped our family and my psyche.

Amid my middle school essays and my late uncle’s army medals, I came across a sturdy red box. I knew what was in it: My braid. I had long hair growing up, which my mother braided each morning before school. I never developed the sure hands to do it myself, so I had it cut off before my eighth-grade trip to Washington, D.C.

My mother held onto that long, blond braid. She gave it to me when I was in my 30s, and I squirreled it away with other artifacts of my childhood and forgot about it.

Advertisement

There was more than the braid in that red box. Mom had written me a poem, typewritten on fine, ivory paper with her electric typewriter.

Parcel for My Daughter

Here Cate, this is for you.

I have kept it for twenty years

coiled in a black suede pouch,

holding its gathered light, waiting.

Your long blonde braid is for you

to keep for your daughter

to keep against the day

she needs to touch her mother,

her mother’s light,

long, gone.

Probing around in my mother’s shadows, I’d forgotten her warmth, constant despite her silences. I haven’t had a daughter, but what my mother wrote came true for me. That day before Mother’s Day, her long-gone light flooded me again. In the midst of a pandemic, I found it in a box I’d forgotten about in the back of a dark closet.

I care less about the fine art of tidying up than I do about the resonant treasures packed away in old boxes. Still, maybe Diane is right. When I cleaned out my closet, I didn’t toss much out. But an old, hard shell that had for years kept me from my mother fell away.

Cate McQuaid can be reached at catemcquaid@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @cmcq.