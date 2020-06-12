Blind date: ‘Her smile lit up the screen’

Go on a virtual blind date during coronavirus. We’ll pick up the dinner tab. Fill out an application at bostonglobe.com/cupid . Meanwhile, follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid.

Her interests: Skiing, tennis, watching the Patriots

When she is happiest: Out on the boat with family

MICHAEL F.: 40 / director of sales / kids’ football coach

His perfect Saturday: Watch a game involving kids he coaches, spend the day with family and friends

Last thing he read: The 25 Biblical Laws of Success

ZOOM VIDEO CALL, NEWBURYPORT AND GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA

PUT ME IN

Becca I was excited and a little nervous. The date had the opportunity to go really well or bomb.

Michael I liked the concept of being set up with someone and then taking it from there.

Becca I didn’t have much time to prepare. I picked up dinner and tried on a few cute tops.

Michael I was able to get a haircut, grab food, iron my clothes, and find a rose for my virtual date. When I first logged in, I noticed that my name was incorrect on the screen — it was a co-worker’s name.

Becca He was cute. He had a nice smile.

Michael My first impression of Becca was that her smile lit up the screen almost as much as her personality.

HIGH-FIVING

Becca We started talking about the weather, he was on a business trip and it was raining where he was; I was sitting outside and it was beautiful.

Michael We spoke about what I was doing in South Carolina (a two-week business trip) in a hotel room. Becca seemed very at ease, confident even.

Becca He was very fun to talk with. Both of us get excited about the things we talked about. There was more than one virtual high-five.

Michael I discovered that Becca was a teacher, she had a strong relationship with her family as well as her faith. Both things we had in common. We spoke about family, friends, where we grew up, books we like to read, foods we like to eat. Our conversation was quite extensive, lasting over three hours.

Becca I ordered charcuterie from Grand Trunk Wine and Cheese in Newburyport. Neither one of us ate. Eating during a virtual date was too awkward.

Michael I ordered a lamb gyro with hummus from Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe in Greenville. Eating on a virtual date was a bit odd for both of us, so we decided to converse instead and save our meals until after.

Becca We both are active people. We like watching sports, reading our news instead of watching it, and listening to audiobooks. The conversation flowed really easily. When he said I was funny I thought, I could keep doing this.

Michael I liked Becca off the bat. She was attractive, smart, and had strong values. We both have a family culture rooted in faith. We are also both athletic, with her being a tennis coach and I’m a quarterback coach.

FINAL SCORE

Becca Our date was three hours. I never thought it would have lasted that long. We had a lot of fun.

Michael Our goodbye was mutual. We both said we had a good time and that we’d speak the following day.

SECOND DATE?

Becca Probably. We exchanged phone numbers and texted.

Michael Yes, we have made plans to do so.

POST-MORTEM

Becca / A

Michael / A-







