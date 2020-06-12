Five ice cream shops in Greater Boston that deliver

Craving ice cream but reluctant to leave home? These exemplary parlors deliver in every way, often through Grubhub, Uber Eats, or similar services. Note that logistics are subject to change.

A neighborhood go-to for ultrarich Richardson’s ice cream (even infused into cupcakes and served as a slice of creamy “pizza”), plus soft serve and slush. Prefer a dairy-free dessert? They also offer a huge array of pastries and tarts. 453 High Street, Medford, 781-393-5959, cbscoops.com

2. Chill on Park

This cheery Dorchester ice cream parlor has all the classics covered: banana splits, brownie sundaes, $25 sundae packs for a crowd — and even doggie dairy treats for your furry pals. 142 Park Street, Dorchester, 617-297-5401, chillonpark.com

3. OddFellows Ice Cream Co.

This New York City export is known for unusual flavors. Order pints of miso cherry, vegan oatmeal cookie, and olive oil strawberry jam, as well as DIY sundae kits. The Street Chestnut Hill, 55 Boylston Street, 617-505-6446, oddfellowsnyc.com

4. Picco Pizza & Ice Cream

A South End family favorite, Picco serves both pizza and ice cream — what could be better? Pair your pie with pints of coconut chip, ginger, and more. 513 Tremont Street, Boston, 617-927-0066, piccoboston.com

5. The Scoop N Scootery

This Arlington business got its start delivering to Tufts students via scooter long before COVID-19 hit, and now their business model is stronger than ever. They specialize in monstrous sundaes, sometimes delivered all the way until 2 a.m. Their toppings menu is huge, too. 112 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, 781-777-2830, and 75 Linden Street, Allston, 617-208-8016; thescoopnscootery.com





Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.