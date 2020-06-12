Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

Thank you for “The Plight of New Mothers During a Pandemic” (May 10). I am expecting my second child in July and have many fears regarding what the pandemic will look like when my due date arrives, and during my “fourth trimester.” I became very aware of the lack of concern for new moms after the birth of my first son. It still saddens me that the United States has such a high maternal mortality rate, and zero paid maternity leave in many cases. The current state of devaluation of new mothers in this country needs to change. Hopefully steps will be taken in the right direction during my lifetime.

Jennifer Tucker, Boston

A parent’s experience with a new baby is a big transition under the best of circumstances, filled with excitement, fear, expectations, and awe. Given the need to self-isolate, this transition is tested further still. The Center for Early Relationship Support at Jewish Family & Children’s Service (jfcsboston.org) offers multiple free online services. The Lauren and Mark Rubin Visiting Moms Program connects parents of babies with experienced mothers for weekly phone or video visits. We also offer 16 weekly support groups by Zoom, including groups for parents of multiples, toddlers, and babies who spent time in the NICU; for single parents, new adoptive parents, Spanish-speaking mothers, and women with postpartum depression and anxiety, as well as weekly groups for any parent with a baby under age 1.

Diane Gardner, Jewish Family & Children’s Service

One of the greatest challenges for new families is finding help. The Massachusetts Lactation Consultant Association website (masslca.org) includes a directory of lactation consultants throughout the state providing telehealth care, along with virtual support groups and a COVID-19 resource page for families and lactation providers. The Massachusetts Breastfeeding Coalition lists lactation consultants, other breastfeeding supporters and support groups, as well as WIC resources, at zipmilk.org.

Maire MacLean, Massachusetts Lactation Consultant Association

Sheltered

I was excited when I opened up my Globe Magazine to the Perspective piece “I’ve Sheltered in Place My Entire life, and I’m Sick of It” (May 10). Thank goodness, I thought, we can finally hear from an ignored and marginalized population—those with disabilities or health struggles that require them to build their lives primarily within four walls. I was sorely disappointed to discover a description of all the trauma that Gen Zers have gone through. I would love to hear from someone like Mia Mingus or any of the disability activists who have truly been sheltering at home for their entire lives, and have been utterly ignored and insulted by the current wave of able-bodied quarantiners.

Natalie Siegenthaler, Needham

Maybe Monica Petrucci’s generation has had it tougher psychologically. However, let me provide a different set of perspectives. My grandfather came back from France in 1918 to the Spanish flu epidemic. In combat he had been shot, bayoneted, and mustard gassed. He eked out a living through the Great Depression, which only ended with the onset of World War II. My father left college after one semester and spent seven years in the Army Air Corps. He flew 35 missions over Germany.

I had it much easier. But we had race riots in every major city in the ’60s. Our beloved president was shot to death in broad daylight. We practiced jumping under our school desks in case a nuclear bomb was sent from Russia. We watched on TV the gruesome fighting in Vietnam. My generation was not spared the traumas of 9/11, the Great Recession, the Marathon bombing, and, now, this. Previous generations, including mine, have failed Petrucci’s in not being better prepared to handle this pandemic. But as far as real sacrifices go, the writer has had to stay home for eight weeks and life as she expected it will be altered for another year. Learn the lesson that this has taught. Then, get over it.

Advertisement

Ted Murphy, Edgartown

