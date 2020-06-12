Nevada governor seeks pardons for low-level pot possession

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada could become the latest state with legal marijuana sales to pardon people convicted in the past of low-level marijuana possession.

Governor Steve Sisolak said Thursday he’ll ask the state Board of Pardons next week to consider unconditionally lifting non-violent criminal convictions for possession of 1 ounce (28 grams) or less of marijuana not for purpose of sale.

The Democratic governor said in a statement that tens of thousands of people could be affected.