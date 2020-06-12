Bail set at $10,000 for 15-year-old boy who allegedly torched Boston police cruiser after protests

Bail was set by Judge Peter Coyne, officials said. If the boy’s family posts bail, he will have to wear a GPS monitor and remain outside of Boston, among other conditions.

The Framingham teenager was arraigned for arson of a motor vehicle in Boston Juvenile Court on Friday, according to a statement from Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins. An additional charge of inciting a riot will be heard at the next court date on June 23, prosecutors said.

Bail was set at $10,000 for a 15-year-old boy who allegedly joined in torching a Boston police cruiser after a day of peaceful protests in the city on May 31, officials announced.

“I will always act to hold individuals accountable for acts of violence, and that obviously includes acts of violence against members of law enforcement,” Rollins said. “The individuals accused of violence and looting must not overshadow the actions of tens of thousands of peaceful protesters who took to the streets of our city to show their hurt and outrage over the murder of George Floyd.”

Boston police, Boston fire investigators, the Suffolk County district attorney’s office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the US attorney for the District of Massachusetts, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are investigating the arson, officials said.

“At my direction, this office has taken every step to hold those accountable for their violent and destructive conduct on May 31 and the days that followed,” Rollins said.

Rollins offered sympathy to the thousands who protested peacefully that day. People have demonstrated in recent days around the country -- and the world -- against police violence following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other Black Americans.

“I stand with those protestors in demanding justice and accountability for Mr. Floyd," she said.

