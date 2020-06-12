Body of missing Wareham man found

His death is not considered suspicious, police said.

Daniel Smith, 47, had been missing since Monday, Wareham police said in a press release.

The body of a missing Wareham man was found in a wooded area Friday, police said.

Police on Thursday announced they were searching for Smith. He was last seen in the Onset Village area of town around 4 p.m. on Monday.

The Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Search and Rescue Unit assisted in the search for Smith, police said.

