Body of missing Wareham man found

The body of a missing Wareham man was found in a wooded area Friday, police said.
Daniel Smith, 47, had been missing since Monday, Wareham police said in a press release.
His death is not considered suspicious, police said.
Police on Thursday announced they were searching for Smith. He was last seen in the Onset Village area of town around 4 p.m. on Monday.
He was last seen in the Onset Village section of Wareham at around 4 p.m.,, officials said.
The Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Search and Rescue Unit assisted in the search for Smith, police said.
Advertisement
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.