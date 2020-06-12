Dorchester man leads police on 25 mile chase in two states with his 5 children in vehicle

“His wife was pleading with him to stop driving so fast," Brackett said. “Initially, we received reports that [she] had been thrown from the car, but we later learned that was incorrect. She jumped out of the vehicle as it was moving."

Alpalus Slyman, 29, was traveling through Haverhill with his family when his wife allegedly jumped out of their blue Honda Odyssey around 11:40 p.m., said Chief Deputy Al Brackett from the Rockingham Sheriff’s OffIce.

A Dorchester man allegedly led police on a two-state chase at speeds up to 110 miles per hour with his five children in the car, livestreaming the nearly 25 mile pursuit that ended with the safe recovery of the children Thursday, officials said.

Brackett said the woman likely jumped out “because of all the chaos in the car.”

Slyman then headed north into New Hampshire, livestreaming part of the trip as his daughter pleaded and argued with him from the backseat. Several of the other young children, two boys and two girls, , were also heard crying at points during the livestream.

At one point, the car’s speedometer was visible in the shot and read 110 miles per hour, Brackett said.

According to court documents, Slyman also allegedly drove on the wrong side of the road and made sharp turns with the passenger side door open.

A deputy from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office saw the Honda on Route 125 north in the area of Route 107 south in Kingston, N.H., at 11:58 a.m. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle but it continued to drive deeper into New Hampshire, police said.

Haverhill police contacted the Sheriff’s Office dispatch center and informed them that Slyman was livestreaming the incident from inside the Honda, officials said.

“We were going to shut down the pursuit until we heard children were in the vehicle, and so we decided to continue," Brackett said.

Officers from multiple departments followed the Honda onto Route 101 east. After chasing him for some time, police deployed stop sticks. .

The stop sticks blew out the Honda’s tires and Slyman got off Route 101 at exit 12 in Hampton, N.H., striking another vehicle as he did, police said.

He allegedly fled from the scene of that crash and headed into North Hampton, N.H., at a low speed with cruisers still following him. Vehicles from the Sheriff’s Office eventually surrounded the Honda, which then slammed into one of the cruisers and crashed into a tree near 10 Exeter Rd. in North Hampton at 12:17 p.m., officials said. Slyman was arrested at the scene.

The five children were reunited with their mother. No one was physically injured during the incident.

Slyman was charged with three counts felony reckless conduct, conduct after an accident, and disobeying an officer. He is being held without bail and was scheduled to be arraigned by video at Rockingham County Superior Court Friday.

Brackett said officials are requesting that Slyman undergo a court-ordered psychological evaluation. Slyman will also likely face further charges from authorities in Massachusetts, Brackett said.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.



