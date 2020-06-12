Four arrested in Lynn after leading State Police on chase through 5 communities

Jonathan Cesar, 18, of Malden, Yosvani Hernandez, 18 of Somerville, and the juveniles were charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, State Police said in a press release.

Two men and two juveniles were arrested Friday after they allegedly stole a Mercedes in Haverhill and led police on a chase through five communities, striking a state trooper along the way, before they were found in Lynn, State Police said.

The juveniles were not identified because they are underage.

State Police were notified that a black Mercedes had been reported stolen from a dealership in Haverhill at 9:08 a.m.

Haverhill police had initially stopped the Mercedes before the driver, Cesar, sped off at a high rate of speed, State Police said. A State Police sergeant saw the Mercedes driving southbound on Interstate 93 in Andover at 9:20 a.m. and attempted to pull it over, but once again the vehicle sped away and the chase was stopped on Commerce Way.

Ten minutes later the Mercedes was spotted on I-93 in Woburn, State Police said. A chase ensued and authorities attempted unsuccessfully to use a dire deflation device on the vehicle.

The pursuit was terminated when the Mercedes took the exit 32 off ramp to Route 60, State Police said. At 9:34 a.m. a trooper worked a paid detail on Auburn Street in Medford spotted the Mercedes, which was stopped.

When he approached the vehicle the driver sped away, striking the trooper, his cruiser, and another vehicle , State Police said.

The trooper went to a local hospital for evaluation.

The State Police Air Wing spotted the vehicle on Pond Street in Lynn at 1 p.m., State Police said. Troopers, using both marked and unmarked cruisers, were able to take the four suspects into custody without incident.

The incident is under investigation and more charges may be forthcoming, State Police said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.