Gov. Baker: Federal government can put ‘foot on the accelerator’ with respect to treatments, vaccines

Appearing with Azar at a news conference at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Baker said, “We talked a lot about the issues around vaccines and treatments. We’ve been saying for a while that the feds have more tools available to them to put the foot on the accelerator with respect to treatments and vaccines than anybody else. Not only do they oversee the approval processes, but they also have resources that are specifically oriented to be invested there.”

“I‘m glad to see that they’re now doing some of that,” said Baker, after he and Azar toured the hospital, where researchers are working on a possible vaccine.

Baker also said he spoke to Azar about the distribution of coronavirus relief funds to health care providers. Baker said the government had used “fairly traditional mechanisms” in distributing the money, “but they really need to come up with a strategy that delivers resources to those providers who serve the largest numbers of COVID populations -- and that would be places like this and places like Massachusetts.”

Azar said earlier in the news conference that federal authorities have an “ambitious” goal of producing 300 million doses of a vaccine for Americans by early next year, while cautioning that “there’s no guarantee” when it comes to drug development.

"What we’re doing is deploying the entire power of the federal government, the financial resources of the federal government, and our incredible private sector … to advance all those [drug development] timelines, never compromising on safety or efficacy, but rather reducing inefficiency,“ he said.

The government’s plan calls for “going at risk and manufacturing vaccine even before we know we have safe and effective vaccine,” he said.

Azar told reporters there are currently about 60 counties nationwide that are COVID-19 “hotspots,” with most outbreaks occurring in congregate facilities such as nursing homes, prisons, and meatpacking plants.

“We are seeing, however, some other pockets of the country” with an uptick in cases, and the CDC has deployed staffers to those areas to discern “the ground truth" behind those spreads, he said.

Asked if he agreed with Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s declaration earlier Friday that racism is a public health emergency in the city, Azar said race issues are paramount.

“Obviously, racism is a critical issue for our country,” Azar said. “We have all witnessed the grotesque death of George Floyd,” a Black 46-year-old man who died when a white Minneapolis police officer pinned his knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, sparking protests across the United States and the world.

Azar said his agency is working to combat inequity, noting that on Friday it delivered $10 billion to hospitals that focus on caring for underserved communities.

He said the federal government has also delivered over 800,000 test kits to community health centers, which primarily serve people of color, and is now requiring that demographic data be collected during COVID-19 testing to help researchers better treat vulnerable groups.

Baker was also asked about Walsh’s announcement, which included a plan to move millions from the Boston police overtime budget to other programs. The governor said he couldn’t commit to doing the same with State Police overtime funds.

“I can’t speak to the State Police budget,” Baker said.

He said he’s not “a big believer, at the end of the day, that the right way to solve a number of problems is to so-called ‘defund the police.’”

Baker, however, said he does believe there must be more transparency and accountability in law enforcement. And to that end, he said, his office will soon be filing a bill in the Legislature that his team worked on with the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus.

“There is no question that communities of color have been disadvantaged," Baker said.

Turning to the reopening of the economy playing out in Massachusetts and across the country, Azar said officials “do believe that we have the tools now to avoid” another shutdown “certainly on a national level.” At times, Azar said, state and local governments may have to take “mitigation steps” to address flareups of the virus.

Baker said Massachusetts will continue to proceed with caution.

“There’s no question in my mind that a cautious and careful reopening” is the best approach, Baker said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com