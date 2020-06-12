How each R.I. community voted the last time people wanted to remove ‘plantations’ from the state’s name

Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m really proud of Stop & Shop for adding handles to their paper bags. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .



ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 15,862 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, after adding 102 new cases. The state announced 11 more deaths, bringing the total to 823. There were 146 people in the hospital, 26 in intensive care, and 16 were on ventilators.

It looks like momentum could be building for another campaign to remove “plantations” from Rhode Island’s official name: State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations.

Ed Fitzpatrick reports that thousands of people have already signed a petition calling for a name change, and state Representative Joe Almeida says he’ll introduce legislation to place the question on the November ballot.

If voters are going to decide on the state’s name, it’s worth taking a quick look back at how they overwhelmingly rejected a change in 2010. That year, more than 78 percent of voters opposed removing “plantations” from the state name.

Here’s a breakdown at the percentage of the “no change” vote in each community in 2010.

Little Compton: 85.2

Scituate: 85.2

Foster: 84.2

Glocester: 84

Exeter: 83.4

Burrillville: 83.2

West Greenwich: 83.2

Narragansett: 82.3

Smithfield: 82.2

North Smithfield: 82

Portsmouth: 81.9

Richmond: 81.9

Coventry: 81.8

Warwick: 81.7

North Kingstown: 81.1

West Warwick: 81

Bristol: 80.9

Hopkinton: 80.8

Johnston: 80.8

Middletown: 80.6

Lincoln: 80

Newport: 79.6

North Providence: 78.8

Tiverton: 78.8

Cranston: 78.6

Jamestown: 78.4

Warren: 78.1

East Greenwich: 77.7

Cumberland: 77.5

South Kingstown: 77.4

Woonsocket: 77.1

Charlestown: 76.9

East Providence: 76.4

Barrington: 75.6

Westerly: 73.5

Pawtucket: 72.9

New Shoreham: 67.3

Central Falls: 66.8

Providence: 61.9

⚓ One more note on the Rhode Island name change debate: Ed reports that Governor Gina Raimondo thinks “plantations” should be dropped.

⚓ This is cool: WaterFire is hosting a #StayHomeWaterFire Facebook Live celebration tonight that will recognize high school graduates, their parents, and teachers.

⚓ In the Globe’s Ideas section, former Providence Phoenix editor David Scharfenberg gets into what a white anti-racist movement should look like.

⚓ Elsewhere: Providence Business News just released its “40 Under 40” list.

⚓ Governor Raimondo’s coronavirus update is at 1 p.m.

⚓ Common Cause Rhode Island is hosting a press conference this morning to advocate for mail ballot voting in the November election.

⚓ Providence schools Superintendent Harrison Peters will be among the panelists at the United Way’s noon discussion on racism.

