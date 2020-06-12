Maine reports 54 new coronavirus cases, no deaths for third straight day,

Maine reported 54 new coronavirus cases and no additional deaths Friday afternoon, marking the third day in a row with no new deaths as the statewide case count rose to 2,721.

Twenty-seven new cases were reported in Cumberland County and 18 were reported in Androscoggin County, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control. Cumberland has reported the most cases with 1,388, followed by York and Androscoggin with 433 and 415, respectively.

Outdoor tasting rooms and bar service along with gyms, fitness centers, nail salons, and tattoo and piercing parlors could reopen under new health and safety measures on Friday, state officials said. The expedited reopening only applies to more rural areas that haven’t experienced the brunt of the coronavirus — businesses in Cumberland, York, and Androscoggin counties are barred from the opening.