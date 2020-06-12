Maine reports 54 new coronavirus cases, no deaths for third straight day,

Maine reported 54 new coronavirus cases and no additional deaths Friday afternoon, marking the third day in a row with no new deaths as the statewide case count rose to 2,721.
Twenty-seven new cases were reported in Cumberland County and 18 were reported in Androscoggin County, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control. Cumberland has reported the most cases with 1,388, followed by York and Androscoggin with 433 and 415, respectively.
Outdoor tasting rooms and bar service along with gyms, fitness centers, nail salons, and tattoo and piercing parlors could reopen under new health and safety measures on Friday, state officials said. The expedited reopening only applies to more rural areas that haven’t experienced the brunt of the coronavirus — businesses in Cumberland, York, and Androscoggin counties are barred from the opening.
As of Friday, 67,585 coronavirus tests have been completed, officials said.
Throughout the state, Cumberland County has reported the most virus-related death, with 57, officials said. Waldo County trails with 14 deaths, followed by York with 11 deaths, Kennebec with nine, Androscoggin with three, and Penobscot with two. Knox, Aroostook, Franklin, and Hancock have each reported one death.
Another 43 people have recovered from the virus, officials said. A total of 2,105 people have recovered after contracting the virus.
No additional people were hospitalized since Thursday afternoon, officials said. Currently, 32 people are hospitalized, with 11 in critical care and five on ventilators. A total of 308 people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.
There are 152 ICU beds and 254 ventilators available for use across the state, officials said.
