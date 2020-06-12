Mayor Walsh declares racism to be a public health crisis in Boston during press conference

BREAKING: Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh says he is declaring that racism is a public health crisis in Boston.
“I want to declare racism to be a public health crisis in Boston,” he said.
He said the health impacts of racism had been clear in coronavirus case numbers and “the impacts go far beyond the current crisis.”
He said the declaration would be backed by an initial investment of $3 million transferred from the police overtime budget to the Boston Public Health Commission.
Activists have called for a declaration that racism is a public health and safety emergency in the city. Racism has been declared a public health emergency in a number of other communities around the United States.
Advertisement
Gal Tziperman Lotan and Milton J. Valencia of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss