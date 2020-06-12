Misssing man’s body found in stairwell at Bedford VA

The body of a 62-year-old man was found in the stairwell of Bedford VA Hospital on Friday, five weeks after he was reported missing, authorities said.
The man was last seen at the facility on May 8 and was reported missing on May 14, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement.
He was not identified.
The circumstances of the man’s death are under investigation, prosecutors said.
No further information was released.
The Bedford VA could not immediately be reached for comment.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com
