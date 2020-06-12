Mystic Valley Regional Charter School cancels outdoor graduation; petition from former students calls for change

In a letter to parents, George D. Warren, the chairman of the school’s board of trustees, did not disclose the reasons that led to the “difficult decision” to cancel the June 12 event.

Mystic Valley Regional Charter School has canceled an outdoor graduation ceremony it had planned for Friday night due to “safety and logistical concerns," school officials said.

Six former students of Mystic Valley Regional Charter School began circulating a petition that calls for the school to publicly denounce social media posts allegedly written by Neil Kinnon, one of the founders of the charter school.

“Shortly after communicating our plans to hold an in-person graduation, we became aware of ... legitimate safety and logistical concerns," Warren wrote in the June 6 letter. "While I am not at liberty at this time to discuss the exact nature of the concerns, please understand that they are credible.”

Mystic Valley Regional Charter School enrolls more than 1,550 students in grades K-12 and has four campuses in Malden. The school is no stranger to controversy. In 2017, the school made headlines over a policy that penalized Black students for wearing hair braid extensions. The school’s board of trustees later suspended the policy after Attorney General Maura Healey determined it was unlawful.

Another controversy is now gripping the school community. On June 6, six former students of the charter school began circulating a petition that calls for the school to publicly denounce social media posts allegedly written by Neil Kinnon, one of the founders of Mystic Valley Regional Charter School and former chairman of the board of trustees. It also calls for the removal of the Neil Kinnon Citizenship Award, which is given each year to a graduating senior.

Kinnon did not immediately respond to a phone call and e-mail seeking comment.

The six members of the class of 2010 who started the petition — Andrea Afrikian, Carolyn Duffy, Maija Erickson, Jade Lovett, Meghan Holden, and Alyssa Savarino — said Friday it has received 745 signatures.

The petition states that “recent world events and social media posts by Neil Kinnon have raised awareness of the school’s blind eye to racism," but it does not detail the contents of Kinnon’s social media posts.

The former students said it was those posts and others that prompted them to take action.

“We were outraged by these remarks, and given the current national efforts addressing systemic inequalities, we felt moved to create calls to action," they said in a joint statement.

Their petition calls for the school to hire a neutral third party to conduct an independent review of current school policies “to determine if the language used in the documents can be interpreted or applied in a discriminatory or biased manner,” and to restructure the mission statement and handbook “to address issues of systemic discrimination.”

The petition further calls upon the school to hire a more diverse faculty; to require implicit bias training for all school staff members; to organize a town hall-style forum to discuss institutional racism; and to develop an action plan “to address issues of race, gender, and sexuality directly with students instead of perpetuating a culture of silence when these issues arise.”

The former students said they attended the school’s virtual board meeting on Monday night and addressed the issues. “We received no responses from the board in regards to this, they simply moved on to the next commenter,” they said in a joint statement.

An e-mail to Alexander Dan, the school’s superintendent and director, was not immediately returned.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.