Randolph man arrested on gun charges in connection with fireworks seizure in Mattapan last weekend

A Randolph man was arrested Thursday on gun charges after he went to the police station to pick up his car, which had been towed following a fireworks confiscation last weekend, police said.

Darrell Brown, 31, of Randolph, was arrested on gun charges after he went to the police station to pick up his car, which had been towed following a previous fireworks confiscation and gun arrest, in Mattapan Thursday afternoon.

The charges stem from an incident on June 6 in which officers allegedly found a loaded gun on top of fireworks in Brown’s car after he fled the area on foot.

Officers responded to a call for fireworks on Astoria Street in Mattapan, an area where they had previously received numerous fireworks complaints. Upon arrival, officers noticed two cars and “could clearly see large quantities of illegal fireworks in plain view inside of them,” police said. Officers told one of the car’s owners, who was at the scene, that fireworks are illegal in the state and that they would be seized.

Officers then allegedly discovered a fully loaded .380-caliber Ruger LCP handgun, equipped with a laser sight and an extended magazine, on Wesley Pereira, 25, of Dorchester.

Pereira was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm, police said. He was expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

In the other car, which was unattended, they allegedly found a loaded .380-caliber Ruger handgun on top of the fireworks in the rear seat. That gun allegedly belonged to Brown.

