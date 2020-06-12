We’ve had some unforeseen crises in 2020: What will we do about the election trouble on the horizon?

America’s founding was anchored by democratic ideals, among them that governments derive “their just powers from the consent of the governed.” And one central part of that idea, revered and modeled around the globe, is that the United States is a place where citizens vote in legitimate elections and there is a peaceful and orderly transition of power after their conclusion.

What it is especially striking about all three is that five months ago, in January, few could see any single one coming. But America has a looming crisis on the horizon that is no less fundamental to American life as the other three. It stems from an election in less than five months.

America is reeling from three large crises, both distinct and interconnected: a pandemic not seen in a century, an economic collapse not seen since the Great Depression, and racial unrest not seen in over five decades.

Sure, this election process has been devastatingly imperfect. Black people did not have access to the ballot for much of our history. Women didn’t get the right to vote until nearly a century and a half after the nation’s founding.

But in the modern era, the system has arguably held up.

This November’s election, however, is set up to be a new ballgame entirely that will make Bush v. Gore look like a technicality.

Election Day may be confusing, with new laws on how people can vote. Voters may be asked to wait in line for five hours before casting a ballot. Processing a huge increase of mail-in ballots means that swing states may not know election results for days or weeks. There will be legitimate lawsuits. Whoever loses the presidency may have a rational argument as to why the election was rigged one way or another.

Seem like hyperbole? It’s actually just the rational extension of how critical elections in 2020 have already gone. New ways of conducting elections — and lack of training — meant the Iowa Caucuses didn’t have a winner in over a week. That was before most anyone had heard of COVID-19.

When the pandemic hit the country in full force, nearly half the states in the nation delayed their primary contests. One state didn’t, Wisconsin.

When Wisconsin held its primary on April 7, it was widely deemed to be a disaster. Lines were long all day, including well after polls closed. So many volunteer election workers didn’t want to show up in Milwaukee the number of polling locations went from 180 to 5. Further, lawsuit after lawsuit meant mail-in ballots had more time to pile up and tallying the results didn’t begin until six days after the election.

One iconic photo that day went viral: a person in line to vote holding up a cardboard sign reading, “This is ridiculous.”

The whole mess could be dismissed as a one-off, during the height of the pandemic, though it occurred in what will be a very important swing state this fall.

However, this week, two months later, the same scenes played out in Georgia, another state likely to be heavily contested this fall.

Tuesday was almost a perfect disaster in Georgia. The worst-hit counties were the two largest. There were mail-in ballot issues. Lines at the polls meant some voters waited five hours to vote.

But again, it’s not just Georgia and Wisconsin and Iowa. There have been recent issues in Ohio and Pennsylvania — key swing states — and some appear unresolved. For example, 150,000 ballots had yet to be counted in Philadelphia, a week after the state’s primary. That amount is three times the margin of Trump’s win there in 2016.

Which brings us to November.

Many states are trying to figure out how they will change voting to ensure the right to vote even amid the pandemic. And many of them won’t have a test run before Nov. 3.

An analysis by the NYU Brennan Center of mail-in ballot application data showed yet another problem: that whites disproportionately seek out mail-in ballots over Blacks, Latinos, and Asian Americans.

This could have a lot of impact on communities of color as people try to vote in person. There will likely be fewer election workers, but longer lines.

Some of these items could be addressed, but time is running short. And if the winner of the election is not seen as legitimate for whatever reason, it could create a crisis that will be harder to recover from than the year’s other three.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.